Oakbridge Insurance Enters Tennessee Through Partnership With Brock Insurance Agency

ATLANTA, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with Brock Insurance Agency, an independent agency with offices in Rossville, Georgia, Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Savannah, Georgia. The partnership creates Oakbridge's first presence in Tennessee and supports the agency's continued Southeastern expansion.

Robbie Smith, Oakbridge CEO

A premier insurance agency founded in 1963, Brock has been recognized as a Best Practices Agency by Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America for the last three years and a top performer in their revenue category in 2021.

"We are very excited to join Oakbridge," said Brock President Mark Brock. "We've been working with Oakbridge's founding firms for over a decade, and this partnership is evidence of the trust and bond we have built and will continue to nurture."

The partnership extends Brock's access to additional resources and programs as well as a group of like-minded individuals who are focused on providing innovative solutions for their clients. "It's a true win-win. Our customers will continue to work with the same team members as they have for decades while the agency will be able to expand its offerings to better support our customers, team and the community. It is our mission to create significant value every day for those around us, and Oakbridge takes us to the next level so we can do just that," Brock added.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brock Insurance Agency as our newest partner. Their reputation as a leading agency in the Southeast is evidenced by the quality of their people and their record as a top performing firm," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "Brock is a good cultural fit for Oakbridge. We're excited to bring on such a strong, like-minded group that will continue to be a major player in their markets as well as help lead Oakbridge into the future."

The partnership doubles Oakbridge's employee benefits presence in the region and significantly supplements the agency's focus on specialization in construction, real estate, manufacturing, nonprofits and energy.

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency

Founded in 2020 through the merger of four leading insurance and risk management firms in the Southeast, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is now one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management, and employee benefits agencies in the region. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, non-profit, senior living and transportation industries. Learn more: oakbridgeinsurance.com.

