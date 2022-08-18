Oakbridge Insurance Expands Footprint in Middle Georgia Through Partnership with J Barry Walker Insurance Group LLC

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with J Barry Walker Insurance Group LLC, an independent agency with offices in Dublin and Milledgeville, Georgia. The partnership supports the agency's continued Southeastern expansion.

Robbie Smith, Oakbridge CEO

Founded in 1974 with a commitment to providing quality insurance coverage to families and individuals, J Barry Walker has been a leader in the agribusiness line of insurance, serving farmers and other related businesses across Georgia since its founding.

"We are thrilled to welcome J Barry Walker Insurance Group as our newest partner," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "The team fits well with our culture, which is critical for us, and their location in Dublin is central to the Oakbridge footprint, providing a lot of opportunity for growth and collaboration. Barry's team of producers is ready to grow the business, including their top-ranked agribusiness line, and we're excited to offer his team the additional resources to do just that."

The partnership provides both firms with access to a broader pool of resources, industry knowledge and niche expertise across commercial and personal risk management solutions, and enhanced focus on specialization in agribusiness.

"I am excited to be part of Oakbridge," said Principal Barry Walker. "We're enthusiastic for the additional resources Oakbridge offers and the ability to continue providing exceptional service to our loyal clients. We're also happy to be in a position to offer our employees a more robust benefits package which will aid in the retention of our top producer force and the recruitment of new, like-minded insurance professionals."

J Barry Walker Insurance Group will maintain its offices in Dublin and Milledgeville.

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency

Founded in 2020, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management and employee benefits agencies in the region. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, non-profit, senior living, and transportation industries. Learn more: oakbridgeinsurance.com.

