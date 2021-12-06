Oakbridge Insurance Expands Footprint Into North Carolina Through Partnership With Pittman Insurance Group

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), a high-growth independent insurance solutions and risk management advisor, today announced a new partnership with Pittman Insurance Group, LLC. This new partnership further expands Oakbridge's footprint outside of Georgia, marks the firm's entrance into North Carolina, and sets the stage for continued growth across the Southeast.

The partnership will provide team members and advisors from both firms with access to a broader pool of resources, industry knowledge, and expertise in construction and workers' compensation, coastal insurance, employee benefits, and risk management services. The combined specialty and niche offerings will allow both firms to best serve clients' unique and ever-changing insurance needs.

"We are excited about our partnership with Pittman Insurance Group, which we believe will be an extraordinary complement to the Oakbridge organization," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "This partnership not only positions us for future growth across the region, but also allows us to purposefully expand our capabilities through a strong foundation built on trust, common values, and a focus on building deeply rooted relationships with our clients and communities."

Pittman Insurance Group is an independent insurance agency that serves commercial and personal clients across North Carolina. The firm has long been known for developing collaborative relationships with clients and striving to become an integral member of their clients' risk management programs.

"We value our relationship with Oakbridge and are thrilled to have this opportunity to officially partner together to provide even greater value to our clients," said Pittman Insurance Group Managing Partner Brandon Pittman. "Our focus has always been on delivering the finest expertise and service to our clients, and I know that together with Oakbridge, our clients will benefit from a new level of solutions and resources."

As an Oakbridge partner, Pittman will maintain its office in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Pittman Insurance Group

Pittman Insurance Group LLC serves personal and commercial clients in cities across North Carolina, including Asheville, Charlotte, Durham, Fayetteville, Greensboro and Wilmington. The Pittman Insurance Group team operates using the C.A.R.E. Approach: Conversation, Appraisal, Results and Execution. They maintain the professionalism of a national agency with the personal touch of a local agency. To learn more, visit pittmaninsurancegroupllc.com.

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency

Founded in 2020 through the merger of four leading insurance and risk management firms in the Southeast, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is now one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management, and employee benefits agencies in the region. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, bond/surety, construction, financial, healthcare, manufacturing, municipalities, non-profit, senior living and transportation industries. Learn more: www.oakbridgeinsurance.com.

