Oakbridge Insurance Expands Footprint Through Partnership with Grimes Insurance & Financial Services

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with Grimes Insurance and Financial Services, an independent agency with offices in Duluth, Georgia. The partnership supports the agency's continued Southeastern expansion.

Grimes Insurance and Financial Services has supported its clients since 1976 with asset protection and growth solutions spanning commercial, personal and specialty insurance lines.

Robbie Smith, Oakbridge CEO

"We are excited to welcome Grimes Insurance and Financial Services as our newest partner," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "The team at Grimes has been remarkably successful at building and cementing their reputation for superior client service nationally through strong carrier relationships and specialty business programs. Their commitment to their clients, each other and to growing their business make them an ideal partner for Oakbridge."

The partnership provides both firms with access to a broader pool of resources, industry knowledge and niche expertise across commercial, personal and specialty insurance lines.

"We strive to be the one source for your insurance needs irrespective of your size or business, which dovetails nicely with Oakbridge's approach," said David Yoak, Grimes principal.

As part of its specialty insurance lines, Grimes provides coverage in 45 states for apprenticeship schools and dentist offices.

"Our book of business and how we manage our shop is very much in alignment with Oakbridge," Yoak added.

"All of the meetings we've had with the various people at Oakbridge have been wonderful," said Sherry Burrell, Grimes principal. "They've listened to our ideas, and we're excited for what's ahead."

Grimes will retain its offices in Duluth, Georgia.

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency

Founded in 2020 through the merger of four leading insurance and risk management firms in the Southeast, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is now one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management, and employee benefits agencies in the region. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, non-profit, senior living and transportation industries. Learn more: oakbridgeinsurance.com.

