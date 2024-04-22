Oakbridge Insurance Expands Further Through Partnership With Strawn & Co. Insurance

ATLANTA, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the top insurance and risk management agencies in the United States, announced a new partnership with Strawn & Co. Insurance.

Robbie Smith, CEO - Oakbridge Insurance

Strawn & Co., based in McDonough, Georgia, provides insurance and risk management solutions for clients in the booming South of Atlanta region. The company focuses on business and personal lines, with a strong daycare and private school book of business. Strawn also brings a wealth of knowledge in trucking and large fleet risk management, which complements Oakbridge's existing transportation service offerings.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with Strawn & Co. and to be able to utilize their expertise across various sectors of risk management," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "This partnership allows us to continue to elevate Oakbridge's level of service and customized solutions to the Southeast region. Having Rusty and his team on board bolsters our comprehensive approach to risk management and insurance solutions for our private school, daycare, construction, retail, manufacturing and transportation clients."

This partnership offers both firms access to expanded resources, industry expertise, and ongoing growth opportunities. "Oakbridge is a fantastic partner, and we are thrilled to collaborate with them," said Rusty Strawn, principal at Strawn & Co. "The culture of this organization is what drew us in, and by joining Oakbridge, we are able to work alongside like-minded individuals to fuel our growth." Strawn added, "I'm excited to take our team to the next level. Oakbridge's solutions-set and back-officer support allows us to remain client-focused, which is our number one priority."

The Strawn team is well-connected in the communities it serves. From its six offices in McDonough, Peachtree City, Warner-Robbins, Zebulon, Locust Grove and Eatonton, its employees dedicate countless hours each year to community service and participation. "Community is at the core of our business. Oakbridge shares that same mindset. We're here to serve."

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency

Founded in 2020, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management and employee benefits agencies in the country. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, benefits, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, nonprofit, risk management, senior living and transportation industries. Learn more: oakbridgeinsurance.com.

About Strawn & Co. Insurance

Strawn & Co. Insurance strives to provide exceptional value, the utmost integrity and excellence to our customers and our companies. Strawn & Co. is among South Atlanta's oldest and largest independent insurance agencies. Since 1972, Strawn has been providing insurance needs for local families and businesses. The family business has grown to include a highly automated center that represents many regional and national carriers. Learn more: strawninsurance.com.

Contact: Kaden Jacobs

Poston Communications

(404) 875-3400

[email protected]





SOURCE Oakbridge Insurance