Oakbridge Insurance Expands into Florida Through Partnership with Hunnicutt Insurance Agency

ATLANTA, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the United States, today announced a new partnership with Hunnicutt Insurance, a personal and commercial property and casualty insurance agency in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

The partnership supports Oakbridge's continued growth in the Southeast by expanding into Florida.

Specializing in condominium, townhome and homeowner associations as well as insurance for medical professional liability, contractors, garages and marine, Hunnicutt Insurance has been protecting Floridians since 1969.

"We are excited to welcome Hunnicutt Insurance as our newest partner as we expand into Florida," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "Their expertise in the Florida market and decades of successful client relationships are a great fit for us and allow us to further enhance our offerings throughout the Southeast."

The partnership provides both firms with access to a broader pool of resources, industry knowledge and continued opportunities for growth.

"Partnering with Oakbridge opens the doors for new opportunities and allows us to do what we love, which is take care of our clients," said Hunnicutt principal Mark Hardy. "With their extensive back-office support, carrier relationships and strategic thinking, we look forward to a successful partnership."

"We are excited to be a part of the Oakbridge family," said Hunnicutt Vice President Christina Atwell. "We look forward to broadening our carrier relationships as we navigate a complex Florida insurance market to better serve our customers."

Hunnicutt Insurance will maintain its office in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency

Founded in 2020, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management and employee benefits agencies in the country. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, nonprofit, senior living and transportation industries. Learn more: oakbridgeinsurance.com.

About Hunnicutt Insurance

Hunnicutt Insurance is an independent insurance agency operating in Florida's Panhandle since 1969. Our team is comprised of insurance professionals with 100 years of combined experience. Our dedication and passion for helping our clients sets us apart from others. Our emphasis is on service after the sale. Learn more: jmhunnicutt.com.

