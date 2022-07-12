Oakbridge Insurance Expands its Footprint in Tennessee Through Partnership With The Assurance Center

ATLANTA, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with The Assurance Center, an independent agency headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. The partnership further expands Oakbridge's presence in Tennessee and supports the firm's continued Southeastern expansion.

Robbie Smith, Oakbridge CEO

The Assurance Center is a relationship-focused risk consultancy serving clients in the fast-growing Knoxville market and surrounding communities. The firm's all-female team provides commercial and personal property and casualty solutions to clients across a variety of end-markets.

"We are very excited to join Oakbridge," said Assurance Center President Kym Clevenger. "As a strategic partner with an extensive suite of capabilities and markets, Oakbridge provides us with the resources to fully leverage our efficient producer base and established customer and carrier relationships to meet the insurance and risk management needs of individuals and businesses across our region."

The partnership offers The Assurance Center access to Oakbridge's sales training and risk management platform, including its innovative Proactive Services offering that seeks to identify and mitigate risks through proprietary analysis and a hands-on, consultative approach.

"We look forward to welcoming Kym Clevenger and the talented Assurance Center team to Oakbridge," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "As an all-female company with a track record of profitable business growth, the partnership further diversifies Oakbridge's partnership capabilities and producer base in East Tennessee, paving the way for significant growth in the area. It's a cultural and business fit for Oakbridge."

The partnership introduces a suite of new municipalities / public entities carriers to Oakbridge and adds significant advocacy activity with regional and national trade organizations.

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency

Founded in 2020 through the merger of four leading insurance and risk management firms in the Southeast, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by both the Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is now one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management and employee benefits agencies in the region. Learn more: oakbridgeinsurance.com.

