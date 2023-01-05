Oakbridge Insurance Expands Presence in Georgia Through Partnership With Insurance Brokers of Georgia

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the United States, today announced a new partnership with Insurance Brokers of Georgia Inc., a highly specialized employee benefits insurance broker and consultant located in Griffin, Georgia. The partnership supports the agency's continued development of "best-in-class" employee benefits solutions for employers.

Robbie Smith, Oakbridge CEO

Specializing in designing competitive employee benefits programs for employers throughout the southeast, Insurance Brokers of Georgia has been helping businesses for more than 35 years.

"We are excited to welcome Insurance Brokers of Georgia as our newest partner," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "Their expertise and strong client relationships are a great fit for Oakbridge and will serve to further enhance and support our employee benefits offerings in Georgia and across the southeast."

The partnership provides both firms with access to a broader pool of resources, industry knowledge and niche expertise, and enhanced focus on specialization in employee benefits.

"We're excited for the future with Oakbridge," said Principal Wanda Shaw. "Our commitment to our clients and to providing exceptional client service remains unchanged. We look forward to continuing to grow our book of business with the expanded tools, resources, and support of Oakbridge."

Insurance Brokers of Georgia will maintain its office in Griffin.

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency

Founded in 2020, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management and employee benefits agencies in the country. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, non-profit, senior living, and transportation industries. Learn more: oakbridgeinsurance.com.

About Insurance Brokers of Georgia

Insurance Brokers of Georgia is a local, family-owned, independent insurance agency specializing in the design, sale and service of employee benefits programs. These programs include group health, dental, vision, life & disability insurance along with worksite & voluntary benefits. Insurance Brokers of Georgia believes the strength of our company comes from the quality and professionalism of our employees. Everyone who works with our company comes from diverse academic backgrounds and a unified commitment to insurance excellence. Employee talents allow us to provide tailored insurance services. Learn more: insurancebrokersofgeorgia.com/home.

Contact: Christen Engel

Poston Communications

(404) 875-3400

[email protected]

SOURCE Oakbridge Insurance