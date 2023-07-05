Oakbridge Insurance Expands Presence in North Carolina Through Partnership with JHA Risk Management

ATLANTA, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the United States, today announced a new partnership with JHA Risk Management (JHARM), a personal and commercial property and casualty insurance agency in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

Specializing in risk management solutions, surety bonds, employee benefits and construction and educational coverage, JHA Risk Management has deep roots in North Carolina.

Robbie Smith, CEO Oakbridge Insurance
"JHA Risk Management is a great agency and we're excited to partner with them in North Carolina," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "Our shared values and commitment to the community make them an excellent addition."

The partnership provides both firms with access to a broader pool of resources, industry knowledge and continued opportunities for growth in North Carolina. 

"In our business, relationships matter and Oakbridge's culture and reputation for outstanding service were key factors in undertaking this partnership," said JHA Risk Management president Paul Bauer.

"Our partnership with Oakbridge is going to help us accelerate growth," adds Thomas Rhodes, JHARM Vice President. "Their back-office resources will free us up to concentrate on service and focus on organic growth. This move allows us to scale our business quickly."

As an Oakbridge partner, JHA Risk Management will maintain its office in Rocky Mount, NC.

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency
Founded in 2020, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management and employee benefits agencies in the country. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, employee benefits, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, nonprofit, senior living, hospitality, and transportation industries. Learn more: oakbridgeinsurance.com.

About JHA Risk Management 
For over 115 years, JHA Risk Management has made it their mission to help clients protect themselves from the unique risks they face. By adhering to the principles of exceptional service, integrity, and professionalism, JHA Risk Management is committed to providing clients with insurance solutions that work for them. JHA strives to always exceed the customer's expectations while providing a positive work environment for employees that allows them to achieve their personal goals. Learn more: jharm.com

