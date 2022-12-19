Oakbridge Insurance Expands Presence in Tennessee Through Partnership With NorthShore Insurance

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the United States, today announced a new partnership with NorthShore Insurance LLC, an independent agency located in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The partnership supports Oakbridge's continued expansion throughout the southeast.

Oakbridge Insurance Agency

NorthShore Insurance offers a broad range of personal insurance products and advice with expertise in addressing the unique and varied needs of the affluent and high net worth clients. For decades, NorthShore has helped individuals protect their personal assets and reduce risk.

"We are excited to welcome NorthShore as our newest partner in Tennessee," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "Vickie and her team's expertise in personal insurance will serve as an asset for the management of Oakbridge's business in Tennessee and throughout the southeast."

The partnership provides both firms with access to a broader pool of resources, industry knowledge and niche expertise, and further expands its focus on specialization in personal lines.

"We look forward to joining the talented team at Oakbridge," said Principal Vickie Champion. "We feel certain that the partnership with Oakbridge will further enhance our commitment to client service excellence and move NorthShore to the next level of capabilities for our clients."

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency

Founded in 2020, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital, and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management and employee benefits agencies in the nation. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, non-profit, senior living, affluent personal and transportation industries. Learn more: oakbridgeinsurance.com.

About NorthShore Insurance LLC

Northshore Insurance serves the insurance needs of individuals, families and businesses. As an independent insurance agency, NorthShore represents many top-rated insurance companies. NorthShore is centrally located on the Northshore of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Learn more: inschatt.com.

Contact:

Christen Engel

Poston Communications

(404) 875-3400

[email protected]

