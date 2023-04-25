Oakbridge Insurance Expands Specialty Commercial Insurance Transportation Line with New Partner

ATLANTA, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, announces a new partnership with Wes Sullivan and his team of Arkansas-based insurance professionals specializing in commercial trucking insurance for large fleets. The partnership supports the agency's continued expansion of large specialty commercial lines throughout the Southeast and marks its first presence in Arkansas.

Robbie Smith, CEO of Oakbridge Insurance.

Sullivan, who specializes in writing coverage for medium and large fleet trucking accounts, offers Oakbridge the benefit of in-house commercial transportation expertise and relationships with the nation's top carriers, along with innovative partnerships with dash camera suppliers and driver training platforms – almost exclusively for over-the-road trucking companies.

"Our partnership with Wes allows us to bolster our transportation offering," said Robbie Smith, CEO of Oakbridge. "Trucking and transportation is a challenging class of business that requires specialized expertise, and the carriers that specialize in trucking and transportation demand in-house expertise and capabilities – which Wes and his team can provide."

"We bring a large fleet presence to Oakbridge," Sullivan said. "More agencies want to write trucking insurance but lack the experience to do it. We bring this expertise to Oakbridge."

In addition to Arkansas, Oakbridge will extend its presence to Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Texas – states where Sullivan writes insurance – and expand services in Tennessee.

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner Wes's relationships in trucking with our producers' experience in our traditional Southeastern markets. We can build out training and proactive services for the commercial trucking space – leveraging our talented and aggressive producer teams to help grow the transportation business," said Matt James, CFO and Chief Acquisition Officer at Oakbridge.

"We are excited to welcome Wes Sullivan as our newest partner," Smith said. "Wes has built a successful agency and commercial trucking specialty line – making him a producer of choice for insurers nationwide. His entrepreneurial spirit and desire to continue growing his business with the support of the Oakbridge team make him a perfect partner."

The partnership provides both firms with access to a broader pool of resources, industry knowledge and niche expertise across commercial, personal and specialty insurance lines.

Sullivan will retain an office in Arkansas.

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency

Founded in 2020 through the merger of four leading insurance and risk management firms in the Southeast, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is now one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management, and employee benefits agencies in the region. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, non-profit, senior living and transportation industries. Learn more: oakbridgeinsurance.com.

