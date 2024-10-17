Oakbridge Insurance Expands Through Partnership With Hull & Associates

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the top insurance and risk management agencies in the United States, announced a new partnership with Hull & Associates.

Based in Tuscaloosa, Hull & Associates has had a front row seat to the area's rapid development and has built significant lines of business in three markets closely tied to that growth – habitational / hospitality, construction and transportation. The company's main differentiator is their habitation specialty supporting the large local college student population with student housing.

"We are proud to announce our partnership with Hull & Associates and to be able to have them share their expertise across various sectors of risk management," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "With this partnership, we will continue to bring a heightened level of customer service and tailored solutions to the Southeast. Richard and his team of risk management experts support our overarching approach to risk insurance solutions in habitation, hospitality, construction and transportation industries."

This new partnership provides both firms with access to a new body of resources, industry knowledge and the opportunity for continued growth in all sectors. "Oakbridge's approach to risk management and their philosophies makes them a great partner and we are excited to join them," said Richard Hull, principal at Hull & Associates. "I'm thrilled to collaborate with Oakbridge and be able to leverage their centralized administrative support in needed areas to allow us to help our clients grow their businesses."

The Hull & Associates team offers a "small-town," consultative approach to the booming Alabama markets they serve. As an Oakbridge partner, Hull & Associates will maintain their office in Tuscaloosa and continue its service to the area.

Founded in 2020, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked as a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management and employee benefits agencies in the country. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, benefits, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, nonprofit, risk management, senior living and transportation industries. Learn more: oakbridgeinsurance.com.

