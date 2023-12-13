Oakbridge Insurance Expands With The Addition Of M D Iverson Group

News provided by

Oakbridge Insurance

13 Dec, 2023, 09:15 ET

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the United States, today announced a new partnership with Atlanta-based M D Iverson Group.

M D Iverson Group specializes in insurance for high-growth businesses and for the leaders of those companies whose needs exceed the ordinary. With a focus on more than simply writing insurance policies, they work with clients to improve processes now, while planning for the future.

Continue Reading
Robbie Smith, CEO - Oakbridge Insurance
Robbie Smith, CEO - Oakbridge Insurance

"The M D Iverson Group brings us a unique customer base for our company and a leader who is truly committed to helping businesses grow," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "With our continued expansion, their addition further demonstrates our commitment to outstanding client relationships and innovative growth."

"Oakbridge has a remarkable footprint with a lot of good people," says Mike Iverson, the agency's principal. ""They have the qualities I look for in prospects and business partners, making this an easy choice. I look forward to what we can accomplish together as we become the premier firm in our industry"

The partnership provides both firms with access to a broader pool of resources, industry knowledge and continued opportunities for growth.

As an Oakbridge partner, M D Iverson Group will maintain its office in Fairburn, Georgia.

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency
Founded in 2020, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked as a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management and employee benefits agencies in the country. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, benefits, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, nonprofit, risk management, senior living and transportation industries. Learn more: oakbridgeinsurance.com.

About M D Iverson Group 
M D Iverson Group specializes in providing customized insurance solutions and consulting services for growth-minded companies and high-net-worth individuals. At a time when most insurance firms are trying to sell you their "box of insurance products," M D Iverson Group has chosen to be different. Our goal is to design custom solutions for your specific needs, and our independence allows us to help you evaluate all of your insurance options. Whether it is the use of traditional products or a variety of alternative options, such as self-insurance, captive vehicles or a host of other options, they desire to help you evaluate what makes the most sense for you. Learn more: mdiverson.com

Contact:     

Kaden Jacobs

Poston Communications

(404) 875-3400

370005@email4pr.com

SOURCE Oakbridge Insurance

Also from this source

Oakbridge Insurance Continues Georgia Growth Through Partnership with Bishop-Durden-Hale Insurance Group

Oakbridge Insurance Continues Georgia Growth Through Partnership with Bishop-Durden-Hale Insurance Group

Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the United States, today...
Oakbridge Insurance Expands Presence in Georgia Through Partnership with Cole Agency

Oakbridge Insurance Expands Presence in Georgia Through Partnership with Cole Agency

Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the United States, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Small Business Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.