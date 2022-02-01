Oakbridge Insurance Extends Footprint in Metro Atlanta Through Partnership with Jenkins, Skipworth & Associates, Inc.

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with Jenkins, Skipworth & Associates, Inc. (JSA), an independent agency headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. The partnership extends Oakbridge's footprint in Metropolitan Atlanta and supports the firm's partnership strategy.

Robbie Smith, Oakbridge CEO

The partnership creates a broader suite of resources and risk management services for both firms, including agribusiness specialization, commercial and personal insurance, loss control services, claims management, and financial services products including life insurance and retirement solutions.

"We are excited to welcome Jenkins, Skipworth & Associates as our newest partner. Their location in the fast-growing suburbs of Atlanta and expertise in both personal and commercial insurance solutions for their clients makes them a perfect partner for Oakbridge," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "This partnership will allow us to further extend Jenkins' successful insurance solutions and service offerings."

The partnership offers JSA access to Oakbridge's training and risk management programs, including its innovative Proactive Services model that seeks to identify and mitigate risks through proprietary analysis and management systems.

"Relationships are our business, and we're proud to partner with Oakbridge Insurance, a company who shares our values and commitment to client satisfaction and service," said JSA President Marvin Jenkins. "Our team is excited to leverage the efficiencies and training of the large brokerage, while maintaining the relationships and service our clients know and trust."

As an Oakbridge partner, JSA will maintain its office in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency

Founded in 2020 through the merger of four leading insurance and risk management firms in the Southeast, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is now one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management, and employee benefits agencies in the region. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, non-profit, senior living and transportation industries. Learn more: oakbridgeinsurance.com.

Contact: Christen Engel

Poston Communications

(404) 875-3400

[email protected]

SOURCE Oakbridge Insurance