Oaken and Sower's Legacy Farmland Fund enter farmland estate planning & transition partnership

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oaken, an agrifintech platform established by Purdue DIAL Ventures, proudly announces the expansion of its services to include farmland estate and transition planning through a strategic partnership with Sower | Legacy Farmland Fund.

With many farmers and landowners looking to retire in the coming years, the pace of farmland transition is likely to accelerate. It is estimated that $500 billion in farmland assets are expected to change hands over the next decade in the US alone. There is an urgent need for effective estate planning solutions that make this transition smoother for all parties involved. Farmers and Landowners are increasingly looking for ways to structure their assets to tax-efficiently transition their land while also minimizing conflict, maximizing value and retaining liquidity.

The partnership between Oaken and Sower adds Sower's 721 Exchange for farmland solution to Oaken's digital farmland management platform. Farmers, farmland managers and landowners can now use the Oaken platform to not just manage the existing farmland assets, but also get connected to trusted advisors for this simple and powerful and transition option. All documentation is managed through Oaken's single interface, providing a 360-degree view of the asset, its value and all associated documents.

Shashi Raghunandan, CEO of Oaken, shared, "Oaken's mission is to make farmland management and financing as straightforward as managing stocks. Our initial services focused on farmland management for farmers and farmland managers. This partnership with Sower brings us closer to realizing our vision by making it easier for our customers to manage their most valuable asset, farmland. We look forward to working with more partners in the future to add to this portfolio of service offerings and bringing our vision to fruition."

Eric Mueller, Managing Partner of Sower, added, "The 721 exchange is a transformational financial solution from Sower. As farmland transition is expected to continue its momentum over the coming decades, Sower is committed to its mission of preserving family farm legacies, keeping farmland in production and providing a simple way to convert a hard asset like farmland into flexible shares. Our partnership with Oaken will ensure our products are delivered in a seamless digital way and reach more customers effectively."

For more information about Oaken and to start a free 30-day trial, please visit http://www.oaken.ag.

For more information about Sower, please visit www.legacyfarmlandfund.com.

SOURCE Oaken