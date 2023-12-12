Oakeson Steiner Moves $1.2B Practice to Carson Group

Carson Group

12 Dec, 2023

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakeson Steiner Wealth & Retirement, announced that it is changing RIAs to Carson Group and joining a growing network of more than 140 advisory firms. The established retirement and investments advisory firm, headquartered in Hastings, Nebraska, brings a legacy of providing tailored financial planning services to individuals, families and businesses in the community.  

Led by President and Wealth Advisor, Josh Yost, PPC®, CRPS©, Oakeson Steiner manages $1.2 billion in client assets and has a dedicated team of 13 wealth advisors and client services staff. Founded in 1994 by Doug Oakeson and Jack Steiner, the firm has consistently pioneered innovative solutions for clients, including efficient investment strategies, creative financial planning tools and cost-effective financial services.

"At the forefront of creating better solutions for clients, our move to Carson Group aligns perfectly with our goal of providing enhanced services through cutting-edge technology and resources," said Josh Yost, Managing Director and Wealth Advisor, Oakeson Steiner. "We are excited to build on the solid foundation set by our founding partners and elevate our client experience to new heights."

Oakeson Steiner sought a partner that could offer a robust technology platform, marketing and compliance support, allowing them to focus more on their clients. Through back-office support in marketing, operations, technology, and more, Carson Group empowers advisors to prioritize client needs while ensuring the freedom to make recommendations in the best interest of clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Oakeson Steiner team to our community of growth-minded advisors," said Gregg Johnson, National Sales Director for Carson Group. "Their client-centric approach and innovative mindset align perfectly with our mission to drive business success and establish ourselves as leaders in financial advice."

Maintaining sole ownership, Yost and his team will continue to lead the day-to-day operations of the firm.

"This partnership promises an enhanced client experience and provides the Oakeson Steiner team with access to leading technology, top-notch industry expertise and a network of professionals dedicated to creating lasting value for their clients," said Burt White, Managing Partner & Chief Strategy Officer, Carson Group.

Carson Group currently manages $31 billion* in assets and serves more than 48,000 families among its advisory network of 140+ partner offices. For additional information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

About Carson Group

Founded in 1983 by Ron Carson and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its three businesses -- Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. Carson Group has created an ecosystem dedicated to helping financial advisors unleash the full potential of their firms by providing marketing, compliance, technology, investment strategies, succession planning, M&A support, and coaching. The company currently manages $31 billion* in AUM and serves more than 48,000 families among its advisor network of 140+ partner offices, including 50+ Carson Wealth locations. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com 

*Combined AUM of CWM, LLC and NWCM, LLC.

Securities offered through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC is under separate ownership from any other named entity. Press

