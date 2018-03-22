Oakland Athletics Choose a Combination of KORE Solutions to Enhance Sponsorship Efforts and Customize CRM Processes

The Athletics are transitioning their CRM platform to Salesforce. KORE Software and KPI are uniquely experienced with the team's old and new systems and are thus capable of streamlining the migration and ensuring a smooth transition. Ashwin Puri, VP Business Strategy, commented, "We know the team at KPI has years of experience executing the vision of CRM from a team perspective. We're confident they will work as a natural extension to our internal staff as we launch our new system."

To supplement the A's already highly capable data warehouse and business intelligence team, KORE Planning and Insights offers the ability to help navigate and configure their new platform, as well as build integrated reporting and efficient process design within Salesforce.

This historic major league baseball team also found that KORE's Sponsorship application was an ideal fit for their partnership business because it is both flexible and highly comprehensive.

Wade Martin, VP of Corporate Partnerships and Hospitality, stated, "It was clear after our first meeting that KORE's sponsorship application aligned perfectly with how we see the future of our sponsorship sales and activation process."

Russell Scibetti, President of KPI, noted, "We have known the staff at the A's for many years and are thrilled about building this ongoing relationship. It's an exciting opportunity to work side by side as they update their systems and business processes to deliver new value for both their ticketing and partnership teams."

About the Oakland Athletics



We have always been innovators. Since our founding in 1901, the Athletics franchise has pushed the boundaries of our club and our sport in a relentless pursuit of victory. Our nine World Series titles and 15 American League Pennants make us one of the most storied clubs in Major League Baseball. We take great pride in the achievements of our past, and we view them as a challenge to push ourselves further. As our club moves into a new chapter in Oakland, we are committed to creating winning experiences that encompass the many aspects of our game and our community. For more information, visit athletics.com.

About KORE



KORE is the global leader in sport and entertainment business management solutions. Comprised of KORE Software, KORE Software Capital LLC, and KPI (KORE Planning and Insights), KORE serves more than 100 professional sport clubs and leagues, and 200 collegiate customers worldwide, providing practical tools and services to harness customer information including their preferences and behaviors, creating valuable insights, and helping teams follow up with powerful action.

KORE Software's business management software applications include Ticketing & Fan Engagement™, Sponsorship & Partner Engagement™, Suites & Premium™, and Data Warehouse & Analytics™. KORE Planning & Insights (KPI) is a division of KORE that provides business intelligence consultation and staff augmentation services. For more information about KORE Software and KPI, visit www.KORESoftware.com and www.KOREKPI.com.

