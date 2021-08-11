Oakland, CA City Council Declares August 25 "Digital Underground Day" in Honor of Gregory 'Shock G' Jacobs

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oakland, CA City Council has declared August 25 digital underground Day in the City of Oakland in honor of the late Gregory 'Shock G' Jacobs who passed away suddenly on April 22, 2021. August 25th is also Shock G's birthday.

TNT Recordings

"The shockwaves produced by Shock G and digital underground continue to reverberate across the globe with its epicenter right here in Oakland," stated Oakland City Councilmember Loren Taylor. "Their significant influence on Oakland's arts, culture, and music scene is unquestionable just like their positive impact on so many lives of people of all cultures and generations."

The digital underground family and friends, in partnership with BAMBDFEST International 2021, present "The Bay Area Honors Shock G" on Saturday, August 21, 2021. The celebratory day begins with the "Feed The Hood" program in collaboration with the East Oakland Collective followed by an Official Motorcade from East Oakland to West Oakland ending at City Hall. The official after party to celebrate Shock G's life will be held at The New Parish.

(Please go to www.digitalundergroundday.com for details and scheduling for the day.)

"I am excited to be celebrating digital underground Day and am honored to be associated with the resolution that established this day. digital underground's achievements and cultural contributions to the arts community, particularly in Oakland, cannot be understated," commented Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife. "Their creative vision and artistic brilliance was instrumental in bringing global attention to Oakland arts and entertainment. Commemorating these cultural achievements by Black artists reflects the rich history and extensive variety of Black artistic expression. This is the beauty and brilliance of Black creatives. It is an important contribution and legacy that I want to support and see thrive."

Heavily influenced by the various funk bands of the 1970s, digital underground sampled such music, which became a defining element of West Coast rap. As "Rackadelic," Jacobs designed album covers and cartoon-laced linear notes, in homage to the Parliament-Funkadelic album designs. Digital underground is also known for launching the career of member Tupac Shakur, as well as spinning off side projects and solo acts including Raw Fusion, Saafir, and Mystic.

"As a young adult I began exploring the world for the first time with my musical brother, Shock G, and digital underground," stated Money B an original member of digital underground. "To now be honored and acknowledged by the city I have loved and acknowledged my whole life and to share this honor every year on Shock G's birthday with the digital family is surreal."

digital underground's first release in 1988, "Underwater Rimes / Your Life's A Cartoon," on TNT Recordings got the interest of the East Coast label, Tommy Boy Music, where they went on to release "Doowutchalike" and "The Humpty Dance" which made digital underground a very successful and internationally known hip-hop band.

"I am proud to have been part of the digital underground family since the beginning," states Atron Gregory, owner and CEO of TNT Recordings and Management. "Gregory 'Shock G' Jacobs musicality, artistry and humanity is unmeasurable. My friend, my brother and my busines partner is truly missed."

Rolling Stone magazine said it best: "…he was always an original and an innovator in his own right. ….. Here's to a free spirit who brought out the loopid in us all. Shock G always sounded ahead of his time, and still does. Pour out some lumpy oatmeal for one of the greats."

Media Relations Contacts

Karen E. Lee / [email protected] / 310.283.9171

Danica Ratkovich / [email protected]

Stay connected to digital underground:

www.digitalundergroundday.com

SOURCE digital underground

Related Links

http://www.digitalundergroundday.com

