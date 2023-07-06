Oakland California Machinery & Technical Specialties Appraiser Elected International President for Leading Global Valuation Professional Organization

News provided by

ASA

06 Jul, 2023, 08:44 ET

HERNDON, Va., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garrett Schwartz, ASA, began his one-year term as International President for ASA, on July 1, 2023.

Schwartz is an Accredited Senior Appraiser in Machinery & Technical Specialties for Sencer Appraisal Associates, and is based in Oakland, California. He has been an equipment appraiser for over sixteen years, valuing machinery and equipment in construction, agriculture, health care, food processing, and metalworking industries and for financial, commercial, and institutional firms in many other industries. He has performed equipment appraisals for clients across the United States, Central and South America, Asia, and Europe. His clients have included the United States Department of Justice, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the United States military, local and regional banks, charitable organizations, business brokers, legal and accounting firms, private individuals, and business clients from single proprietorships to Fortune 5 corporations.

He most recently served as ASA International Vice President. He served as editor of the fourth edition of ASA's foundational textbook on equipment appraisal, "Valuing Machinery and Equipment: The Fundamentals of Appraising Machinery and Technical Assets," published in 2020, and has served as International Secretary/Treasurer and Region Governor, and has been a member of the International Board of Governors for six years. He also served as president of the ASA Northern California Chapter and the International Chapter, as a member-at-large of the ASA Machinery & Technical Specialties Committee, and as a member of a number of other local, discipline, and international ASA committees.

Schwartz graduated from San Francisco State University with a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Business Administration. He is also a member of the Association of Machinery & Equipment Appraisers and CalCPA and serves as a vice president of Temple Beth Abraham, his Oakland, California synagogue.

"The continued growth and success of ASA are fundamental to the long-term success of our profession and to appraisers like me," Schwartz said. "Because of that, I've worked for many years to support the Society and members. I look forward to the opportunity and honor of serving as ASA International President."

ABOUT ASA
ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Press Contact: Todd Paradis
[email protected]com
(703) 733-2124

SOURCE ASA

Also from this source

ASA Releases 2023-2024 Election Results

ASA Releases Op-Ed Discussing FHFA's Allowing Fannie Mae to Expand its Appraisal Waiver Program

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.