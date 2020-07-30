Oakland County Commission Race Heats Up With Write-in Campaign For Pamela Lindell

ROYAL OAK, Mich., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a unique twist in local politics, local resident Pamela Lindell — Lindell Ice Arena — is asking voters in the 19th District to write her name in for the August 4 primary election, after Royal Oak Commissioner Kimberly Gibbs experienced trouble earlier this year.

Lindell, a life-long Democrat with strong ties to the community will be running on the Republican ticket to oppose incumbent Woodward for the district that encompasses Berkley and Royal Oak.

"I'm fed up, as are the people of the 19th District with the lack of transparency, lack of financial responsibility and unethical behavior in local politics," said Lindell. "The problem goes right to the top with career politicians catering to special interests, which led me to pursue this position."

Lindell is seeking write-in votes from constituents from Berkley and Royal Oak Residents for the primary next week. On the ballot under Kim Gibbs in the 19th District, voters should check the box and write-in Pamela Lindell.

"Woodward, in conjunction with Royal Oak Mayor Michael Fournier have demonstrated numerous public antics, including personal attacks against one local female politician who was then threatened and required police protection," said former Royal Oak City Attorney and former Oakland County Deputy Prosecutor Charles Semchena. "It had to have been the last straw for Pam, an unbelievable dedicated advocate for our community, regardless of political party or affiliation."

Lindell doesn't have a hidden political agenda, a business to promote, or an undercover non-profit to draw political funds from. She doesn't have to worry about granting or repaying "special" favors, a practice of many local and Oakland County politicians.

"Politics has become too partisan these days and I want to move beyond that in the interest of Oakland County residents," said Lindell. "I certainly hope that residents of the 19th District see through the artful deception and find it in their hearts to write me in as a candidate on August 4. It's important for people to know that I am not a politician, I'm your neighbor."

