Oakland County Family Law Attorney Abigail Richards Named Top 10 Under 40 by Peers, Highlighting a Decade of Client-Focused Advocacy

UNION LAKE, Mich., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abigail Richards, founder of Richards Family Law, PLLC, has been selected as a Top 10 Under 40 attorney, a peer-nominated honor that recognizes excellence among the next generation of legal practitioners. The recognition adds to a growing list of accolades for the Oakland County family law attorney, who has also been named a SuperLawyers Rising Star and consistently ranked among the top family law attorneys serving Metro-Detroit.

Unlike client-review awards or self-nominated honors, the Top 10 Under 40 designation is awarded based on nominations from fellow attorneys, making it a particularly meaningful marker of professional credibility within the legal community.

"You are recognized by another attorney who nominates you, so it feels good to be recognized by other people within the field as being someone that they think is doing a good job," Richards said.

Richards has practiced law for just over a decade, building her firm around a deliberate choice to specialize exclusively in family law. Her practice covers divorce, child custody, parenting time, child and spousal support, asset division, and post-judgment modifications. She credits the firm's growing reputation in large part to that narrow focus.

"Family law, the actual case law for it, is pretty static, but every case is very fact specific," Richards explained. "Being able to focus on that type of law, as opposed to dipping your toes in that and then doing a little bit of bankruptcy and having to have a basic understanding of everything, I think it's better to have a concentrated focus on your one field."

That dedicated focus allows her firm to spot nuances general practitioners may miss, particularly in cases involving complex asset division, contested custody arrangements, and post-divorce enforcement.

As a mother of two young children and a woman-owned firm, Richards brings a distinct vantage point to a field where her clients are often mothers themselves navigating the most difficult transition of their lives.

"A lot of my clients tend to be women, so having someone that understands from their viewpoint where they're coming from as a parent is important," Richards said. "I can tell you here's a 50-50 parenting time schedule, but realistically, as someone that has a spouse that works long hours, is that going to work for them? You take your kids to all the doctor's appointments. I know how to ask questions based off of my experiences as a mom."

That same perspective shapes how she counsels clients through emotionally charged custody disputes.

"You need to make sure that you love your kids more than you hate your ex-spouse," she said. "Their long-term success is going to come from keeping things as normal for them as possible. You might hate your soon-to-be ex, but you chose to have kids with them, and that's their other parent. You need to respect that, and it goes both ways."

On the financial side of divorce, Richards offers a clear warning to clients tempted to obscure assets. Michigan operates as an equitable distribution state, with marital assets generally divided 50-50.

"The good thing about property division is it's pretty clear cut. The numbers are the numbers," Richards said. "A lot of people think they can be smart and try and hide stuff, but there's always a way to find that. Don't do that, because that makes the court think there is something suspicious from the very beginning."

Richards Family Law, PLLC offers free 30-minute consultations, a practice Richards considers essential to demystifying the legal process.

"Definitely reach out to an attorney. Consultations are generally free, and they can guide you on what you can do to prepare yourself so you're ready for filing," Richards advised. "Talk through what it looks like so you're prepared for when that happens."

The firm represents clients throughout Oakland, Wayne, Macomb, and Livingston counties, and across Michigan. A full overview of the firm's practice areas is available on the firm's website.

For more information about Abigail Richards and Richards Family Law, PLLC, or to schedule a free consultation, visit richardsfamilylaw.com or call (248) 325-8613.

SOURCE Richards Family Law