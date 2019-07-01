Oakland Curators Open New Fine Arts Gallery at Historic West Coast Macaroni Factory in East Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 17th, 2019, Curators Daniel Peters and Brenda Luckin open a new professional fine arts gallery in one of the oldest artist live-work buildings in America.

The MAC fine Arts gallery will show the works of some of the Bay Area's most accomplished artists at three important career points: High School Seniors, Emerging Artists, and Legacy Artists. The Legacy Artists provide the funding for the art gallery, high school scholarships, and the (not yet) Dead Artist Archive.

New Mac fine Arts Gallery in East Oakland CA. Macaroni Fine Arts Building Oakland CA

Curator Daniel Peters created the (not yet) Dead Artist Archive to conserve and archive the works of older Bay Area artists who do not have heirs or foundations to inherit their life's work. The "not yet" in the title is an act of rebellion for artists who are not ready to retire, who do not want to go quietly, and want their legacy to support the creation of real art objects for generations.

Curator Brenda Luckin received a Master's in Education from Mills College in 2000 and began to develop a new curriculum for art in public schools. "My single goal is to enable children to make art that means something to them and not to a rubric." In May of 2020, The MAC fine Arts Gallery will have a show exclusively for high school seniors to foster not only the creation of art, but to give young artists real word experience submitting work to a professional gallery.

Built in 1930, the West Coast Macaroni Factory is a shining example of industrial art from the golden era of East Oakland's mixed use Industrial/residential past. Oakland Artist Peter Voulkos bought the West Coast Macaroni Factory Building in 1969, making it one of the oldest artist live-work buildings in America.

On August 17th, 2019 the West Coast Macaroni Factory will have a grand opening event for the new MAC fine Arts Gallery with a show featuring the works of two important Bay Area legacy artists Tom Schultz and Stephen Keyton.

