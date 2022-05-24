Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir Acquires Oakland Youth Chorus

Small arts organizations like OIGC and OYC, continue to be impacted by the loss of funding revenue due to COVID-19. With funders shifting priorities and high rates of leadership turnover, Oakland's vibrant and vital cultural landscape has felt the impact. "Our board assessed our options and chose to refocus on our choral program," says Patrick Zimski , Board President for OYC. "OIGC's mission aligns so well with our own, and their leadership and longevity make them an ideal partner."

"The acquisition of OYC fits seamlessly into a recently completed five-year plan," says Maren Amdal, OIGC Executive Director, "which includes a heavy emphasis on robust youth programming and organizational stability." OYC will retain its name and legacy, as well as rehearsal space at the First Unitarian Church of Oakland. Remaining in service of OYC are Artistic Director, La Nell Martin, and Development Manager, Nikole Wilson-Ripsom, both of whom will join the OIGC team.

Community support will continue to be an essential component of success. OIGC welcomes well-wishes and donations in celebration of this commitment to community and looks forward to the opportunity to feature each of its six member choirs at public performances for years to come. Visit www.oigc.org for more details or to download the full press release.

ABOUT OAKLAND INTERFAITH GOSPEL CHOIR

Founded in 1986, OIGC is a nonprofit performing arts organization with a mission to inspire joy and unity among all people through black gospel and spiritual music traditions. www.oigc.org/about

Media Contact: Isa Chu, Marketing Manager, [email protected], (510) 839-4361

SOURCE Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir