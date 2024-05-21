OAKLAND INTERFAITH GOSPEL CHOIR CELEBRATES JUNETEENTH WITH CONCERTS ACROSS THE BAY AREA

Saturday, June 15, 8 PM: Freight & Salvage, Berkeley

Friday, June 21, 8 PM: Bankhead Theater, Livermore

OAKLAND, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir (OIGC), a beacon of harmony and unity, will celebrate Juneteenth this year with two soul-stirring performances across the Bay Area. Led by Founding Artistic Director Terrance Kelly, OIGC invites attendees to reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and embrace the promise of a more equitable future through the power of Black gospel music.

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19th, marks the day in 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, finally learned of their freedom, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. This momentous occasion, now observed nationwide, symbolizes the resilience and triumph of the human spirit over adversity.

OIGC kicks off Juneteenth festivities with a performance on Saturday, June 15, 8 PM at Freight & Salvage in Berkeley, and will perform again at the Bankhead Theater on Friday, June 21 at 8 PM, wrapping up Livermore Valley Arts' Juneteenth celebration.

"Gospel music was the only escape for African American people during slavery," says Director Kelly. "Celebrating Juneteenth with Black gospel music brings people in from being a spectator to experience the resilience, joy, and strength that can change hearts and minds. I'm so excited about this concert – we're not just gonna sing, we're gonna saaang!"

Tickets for OIGC's Juneteenth performances range from $25 to $35 and are available for purchase at www.oigc.org/tickets. Audiences can expect a dynamic blend of new repertoire and classic favorites, showcasing the choir's exceptional talent and unwavering dedication to the cultural tapestry of the Bay Area.

About the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir

The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, founded in 1986 by Terrance Kelly, unites over 300 singers across multiple choirs from diverse faiths, races, and cultures. The namesake award-winning choir performs 25-30 times annually, including notable events such as jazz festivals, tours, and inauguration ceremonies. Additional ensembles include the Oakland Interfaith Youth Choir, the Oakland Interfaith Community Choir, the Oakland Interfaith Kids Choir, and the virtual Oakland Interfaith World Choir. In 2022, OIGC acquired the Oakland Youth Chorus, further expanding its youth program and outreach. With their mission to inspire unity and joy among all people through black gospel and spiritual music traditions, the OIGC continues to touch the hearts of audiences around the world. Learn more at www.oigc.org.

Media Contact: Isa S. Chu, Marketing Manager, [email protected], (510) 587-9409

SOURCE Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir