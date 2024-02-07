OAKLAND INTERFAITH GOSPEL CHOIR IGNITES BLACK HISTORY MONTH WITH SERIES OF EVENTS ACROSS THE BAY AREA

News provided by

Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir

07 Feb, 2024, 04:00 ET

A Multifaceted Celebration Featuring Dynamic Performances, a Film Screening, and Youth Engagement in OIGC's Black History Month Festivities

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout February, the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir (OIGC) presents a variety of events spanning four cities: Oakland, Berkeley, San Francisco, and Corte Madera. These events will showcase the power of Black gospel music as a vehicle for cultural celebration and social change, highlighting both Black history and local narratives.

The festivities kick off on Sunday, February 11 at 7:00 PM at the Freight & Salvage in Berkeley, followed by a free performance at the Corte Madera Library on Thursday, February 15 at 6:00 PM. The namesake Gospel Choir will then take the stage for a special family matinee at SFJAZZ on Saturday, February 17 at 11:00 AM before concluding the series with OIGC Youth Program's Black History Month Concert on Saturday, February 24 at 2:00 PM at Imani Community Church in Oakland.

"Through music and community, we honor the legacy of Black history and its profound impact on our society," said Terrance Kelly, Founding Artistic Director of the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir. "These events serve as a reminder of our shared history and the importance of holding these stories and passing them down to future generations."

La Nell Martin, Youth Program Director of OIGC, added, "Our youth play a vital role in preserving and carrying forward the traditions of Black history. These events provide an opportunity for them to engage with this legacy in a meaningful way, fostering understanding and appreciation for our cultural heritage."
The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir invites everyone to join in the celebration of Black history and local history at these upcoming events. For more information and ticket links, visit: www.oigc.org/events.

About the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir
The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, founded in 1986 by Terrance Kelly, unites over 300 singers across multiple choirs from diverse faiths, races, and cultures. The namesake award-winning choir performs 25-30 times annually, including notable events such as jazz festivals, tours, and inauguration ceremonies. Additional ensembles include the Oakland Interfaith Youth Choir, the Oakland Interfaith Community Choir, and the Oakland Interfaith Kids Choir. In 2022, OIGC acquired the Oakland Youth Chorus, further expanding its youth program and outreach. With their mission to inspire unity and joy among all people through black gospel and spiritual music traditions, the OIGC continues to touch the hearts of audiences around the world.

Media Contact: Isa S. Chu, Marketing Manager, [email protected], (510) 587-9409

SOURCE Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir

