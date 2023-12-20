Oakland Park Community Fund Established at the Community Foundation of Broward with $50,000 Gift from the Hudson Family Fund

News provided by

Community Foundation of Broward

20 Dec, 2023, 14:30 ET

Endowed Charitable Fund to Provide Philanthropic Support for City of Oakland Park Community Needs

Oakland Park Community Fund is the First City Fund to be Established at the Community Foundation of Broward

OAKLAND PARK, Fla., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new endowed charitable fund has been established for the City of Oakland Park, Fla., at the Community Foundation of Broward with a generous gift from Steve Hudson and the Hudson Family Fund.

Officials from the City of Oakland Park and Broward County join representatives of the Community Foundation of Broward and the Hudson Family Fund at a check presentation ceremony to establish the Oakland Park Community Fund.
A ceremonial $50,000 check was recently presented by Hudson to Community Foundation President/CEO Jennifer O'Flannery Anderson, Ph.D., on the steps of Oakland Park City Hall. The endowed fund will provide philanthropic support for community needs in the City of Oakland Park. The fund will be managed in perpetuity by the Community Foundation of Broward and its investment income will be used to award grants to support community needs in Oakland Park.

Establishment of the Oakland Park Community Fund breaks new ground in Broward County as it is the first endowed charitable fund established for a city at the Community Foundation of Broward. It is the brainchild of former City of Oakland Park Mayor and Community Foundation Board Member Jane Bolin.

"We're here to announce a new fund that is being established specifically for the City of Oakland Park," said Jennifer O'Flannery Anderson. "We have established, through a gift from the Hudson Family Foundation, an endowment to support the City of Oakland Park. The fund that we're going to house at the Community Foundation will be another tool and asset that all of you have to improve your quality of life and to invest in parks or educational opportunities for kids, to invest in public art or the environment; the opportunities are limitless."

She continued, "Over time the fund will grow as additional business leaders and families step up to contribute to the fund. You are the first city to establish an endowed charitable fund that invests in your own community, and that is a huge accomplishment that will change lives for generations to come."

To contribute to the Oakland Park Community Fund, visit: cfbroward.link/OPCommunityFundDonations

For more information about establishing a fund at the Community Foundation, please contact Kelly Marmol, vice president of philanthropic services, at [email protected] or 954-761-9503, ext. 155.

About The Community Foundation of Broward:

Founded in 1984, the Community Foundation of Broward (CFB) helps families, individuals, and corporations create personalized charitable funds that deliver game-changing philanthropic impact. 532 charitable funds represent more than $260 million in assets, distributing $175 million in grants over the past 39 years. CFB provides bold leadership on community solutions and fosters philanthropy that connects people who care with causes that matter – which empowers visionaries, innovators and doers to create the change they want to see in the community – and BE BOLD. www.cfbroward.org.

NOTE TO EDITORS: Video of the Oakland Park Community Fund announcement is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0GphNhBiycs

Media Contact:
Kirk Englehardt
Vice President of Marketing and Communications
Community Foundation of Broward
[email protected]
(M) 786-562-4282 (O) 954-761-9503 x105

SOURCE Community Foundation of Broward

