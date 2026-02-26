Oakland School Announces 77th Summer Camp Enrollment with Presence at Horse World Expo

Central Virginia Independent School Showcases Unique Academic & Equine Programming and Announces Summer Boarding Opportunities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakland School , a specialized independent school serving students with language-based learning differences, is now enrolling for its 77th annual Summer Camp while preparing to take its nationally recognized equine program to the Horse World Expo in Harrisburg, Pa., on March 5.

A cornerstone of Oakland's programming is its equine program, which integrates horsemanship with therapeutic and experiential learning. Small-group instruction in the barn helps students develop skills that extend far beyond the saddle like responsibility, self-regulation, and resilience. Oakland's presence at the Horse World Expo reflects its commitment to growing this unique blend of education and equine development on a broader stage.

"Our program assures all students will develop a sense of confidence, camaraderie, and responsibility amongst themselves as well as for the horses," said Jessie Carter, Equine Program Director for Oakland School. "They learn tasks from beginning to end at a pace that is both attainable but also challenging which inspires growth, focus, and tenacity. From putting on their boots, to catching and grooming their horse, to riding at various skill levels, to learning nutrition and animal science, Oakland's Equine Program is a great offering for every student to benefit."

Founded to serve children who have Dyslexia, Dysgraphia, and other language-based learning differences, Oakland School has built a reputation for its individualized, hands-on approach to education. This summer's 4.5-week program, running June 22 through July 23, offers both day and summer boarding options. Oakland's summer boarding program allows students from outside the immediate region to participate in the immersive summer experience. While Oakland serves 43 students during the academic year, summer enrollment expands to nearly 100 students, including boarders from across Virginia and beyond.

"Our summer camp is designed to be transformational, showing kids what it is like to love school," said Lisa Williams, Business Director. "We blend structured literacy and math instruction with experiential learning, including our nationally recognized equine program. Students build academic skills in the morning and confidence in the afternoon, whether that's in the classroom, at the pool, or the barn."

"Education and confidence go hand in hand," added Williams. "Our students aren't just improving academically; they're discovering what they're capable of."

Among Oakland's advocates is Paul Flick, CEO of Premium Service Brands and a member of Oakland School's Board of Trustees. Flick's daughter, Anne, is a student at Oakland.

"As both a parent and a board member, I've seen firsthand the impact Oakland has on its students," said Flick. "This school provides not just academic support, but also belief. For families navigating language-based learning differences, that belief can change the entire trajectory of a child's life."

With fewer than 4,000 schools nationwide specializing in language-based learning differences, Oakland is positioning itself as a leading resource in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond.

Families interested in Oakland School's Summer Camp #77 can learn more about day and boarding options at www.oaklandschool.net .

About Oakland School

Located in Fluvanna County, Virginia, Oakland School is an independent day and summer boarding school serving students with language-based learning differences. With small class sizes, individualized instruction, and a nationally recognized equine program, Oakland empowers students to build academic skills, confidence, and independence in a supportive community.

