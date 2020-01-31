Oakland Standard Co. announces the formation of a new business platform.

Founded in 1879 in De Pere, Wisconsin, Lawton is a leading manufacturer of gray- and ductile-iron castings serving the HVAC, mining, water, and paper industries, among others. Lawton produces castings ranging in size from 400 to 20,000 pounds and provides an end-to-end casting solution, from design and engineering through finishing and machining.

The combination of Temperform and Lawton creates a multi-metal, multi-capability operation with the ability to serve a broad range of applications across a wide variety of industries and end-markets.

Alex Lawton, the current CEO of Lawton, has been announced as CEO of the new business platform and will lead the integration of the businesses and management teams. "As one unified front in the market, we will continue to grow and gain market share across a variety of industries."

Barry Adamski will remain President of the C.A. Lawton Company, and Blake Albritton will remain President of Temperform.

Dan Bickersteth, Managing Partner of Oakland Standard, added, "The partnership with Alex Lawton and the rest of the Lawton team marks an exciting new chapter for the company. We are excited to bring these longstanding businesses together and work with the talented teams in both Michigan and Wisconsin as we continue to grow."

About the Oakland Standard Co.:

Based in Birmingham, Michigan, Oakland Standard is a lower middle market investment firm working with current owners and management teams to build long-lasting businesses that are leaders in their industry. We believe that substantial long-term value can be created with the right combination of capital and strategic resources. Focus is on industrial businesses that are often overlooked or under-appreciated by larger investors and where a hands-on, operationally focused approach can lead to meaningful growth.

