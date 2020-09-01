Oakland University announces inaugural varsity Esports teams
ROCHESTER, Mich., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakland University Esports head coach Carl Leone has announced signees of the 2020 recruiting class that will compete on Oakland's inaugural Division I Esports varsity teams this fall in League of Legends, Super Smash Bros. and Rocket League.
The League of Legends inaugural team is comprised of Torin Gibbons, Walter Kealan McCutcheon, Alexander Muszynski, Dalton Rusher, Jon Schneck and Endrit Zenuni.
"I am incredibly excited about our League of Legends roster," Leone said. "Our players are very talented and well balanced. They are strong mechanical players and they have a strong understanding of the strategy of League. All players rank in the top two percent of all players in North America. This team should be a force nationally by winter."
The three Super Smash Bros. inaugural team members are Kedan Butler, Austin Kujawa and Devin Lucas.
"Each of the players on our Smash team is incredibly talented and has their own unique style of play. This team will have a tremendous impact at Smash events in the Midwest right away."
The Rocket League recruiting class consists of Edward Azzam, Justin Janulewicz, Matthew Leuker, Billy Sawyer and Seth Tison.
"Every member of our inaugural Rocket League team ranks in the top three percent of all players in the United States," Leone said. "Our players cover a wide range of specialties including: aggressive, defensive, mechanical, patient, communication, and sharpshooter. I anticipate our team being locally dominant and nationally competitive in our first year of play."
Coach Leone hosted tryouts for the inaugural Esports teams in June with more than 50 highly-skilled players competing for roster spots.
Oakland Esports also will benefit from a unique relationship with Team Renegades, a professional Esports team based in Auburn Hills, for practice and competition space.
League of Legends team members:
TORIN GIBBONS
Macomb, Mich. | Chippewa Valley
WALTER KEALAN MCCUTCHEON
Stevensville, Mich. | Lakeshore
ALEXANDER MUSZYNSKI
Madison Heights, Mich. | Lamphere
DALTON RUSHER
Walled Lake, Mich. | Walled Lake Central
JON SCHNECK
Rochester Hills, Mich. | Rochester
ENDRIT ZENUNI
Warren, Mich. | Cousino
Super Smash Bros. team members:
KEDAN BUTLER
Detroit, Mich. | Stevenson
AUSTIN KUJAWA
Troy, Mich. | Troy Athens
DEVIN LUCAS
Troy, Mich. | Troy
Rocket League team members:
EDWARD AZZAM
Rochester Hills, Mich. | Rochester
JUSTIN JANULEWICZ
Ray, Mich. | Utica
MATTHEW LEUKER
Milford, Mich. | Detroit Catholic Central
BILLY SAWYER
Macomb, Mich. | Dakota
SETH TISON
Goodrich, Mich. | Oakland Christian
