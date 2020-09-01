Oakland University announces inaugural varsity Esports teams

"I am incredibly excited about our League of Legends roster," Leone said. "Our players are very talented and well balanced. They are strong mechanical players and they have a strong understanding of the strategy of League. All players rank in the top two percent of all players in North America. This team should be a force nationally by winter."

The three Super Smash Bros. inaugural team members are Kedan Butler , Austin Kujawa and Devin Lucas .

"Each of the players on our Smash team is incredibly talented and has their own unique style of play. This team will have a tremendous impact at Smash events in the Midwest right away."

The Rocket League recruiting class consists of Edward Azzam , Justin Janulewicz , Matthew Leuker , Billy Sawyer and Seth Tison .

"Every member of our inaugural Rocket League team ranks in the top three percent of all players in the United States," Leone said. "Our players cover a wide range of specialties including: aggressive, defensive, mechanical, patient, communication, and sharpshooter. I anticipate our team being locally dominant and nationally competitive in our first year of play."

Coach Leone hosted tryouts for the inaugural Esports teams in June with more than 50 highly-skilled players competing for roster spots.



Oakland Esports also will benefit from a unique relationship with Team Renegades, a professional Esports team based in Auburn Hills, for practice and competition space.



League of Legends team members:

TORIN GIBBONS

Macomb, Mich. | Chippewa Valley

WALTER KEALAN MCCUTCHEON

Stevensville, Mich. | Lakeshore

ALEXANDER MUSZYNSKI

Madison Heights, Mich. | Lamphere

DALTON RUSHER

Walled Lake, Mich. | Walled Lake Central

JON SCHNECK

Rochester Hills, Mich. | Rochester

ENDRIT ZENUNI

Warren, Mich. | Cousino

Super Smash Bros. team members:

KEDAN BUTLER

Detroit, Mich. | Stevenson

AUSTIN KUJAWA

Troy, Mich. | Troy Athens

DEVIN LUCAS

Troy, Mich. | Troy

Rocket League team members:

EDWARD AZZAM

Rochester Hills, Mich. | Rochester

JUSTIN JANULEWICZ

Ray, Mich. | Utica

MATTHEW LEUKER

Milford, Mich. | Detroit Catholic Central

BILLY SAWYER

Macomb, Mich. | Dakota

SETH TISON

Goodrich, Mich. | Oakland Christian

