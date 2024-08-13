Oakland's Franco Muñoz Law Firm Celebrates Another Year on the Inc. 5000 2024 List

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Franco Muñoz Law Firm, a trailblazer in representing injured workers based in Oakland, California, announces its 2nd consecutive recognition on the Inc. 5000 List of Fast-Growing Companies in America. Ranking once again as one of California's top-growing law firms, this accolade highlights the firm's unwavering dedication to providing exceptional legal services and creating substantial value for its workers' compensation clients.

"I am incredibly proud that our diverse team at Franco Muñoz Law Firm is recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list," said Cristina Bolanos, operations manager at Franco Muñoz. "This honor validates the hard work, dedication, and teamwork of our amazing group."

Rene Muñoz and co-founder Steve Franco established Franco Muñoz Law Firm in 2018 out of a shared office space. They have since expanded throughout Northern California, with 11 employees and becoming a full-service law firm. Their team of workers' compensation lawyers spans throughout Oakland, San Francisco, San Mateo and Concord. They specialize in serious injury cases including traumatic brain injuries (TBI), spinal cord injuries, toxic inhalation, and other catastrophic injuries. Together, Franco Muñoz attorneys have won more than $150 million in damages for their clients and served thousands of injured workers throughout Northern California.

Muñoz commented on their ranking, "We must occasionally pause to reflect on our achievements, take a breath, and prepare for tomorrow's challenges. I am honored that our firm has been recognized by Inc. Magazine, which annually empowers the American dream with the Inc. 5000 list."

Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Franco Muñoz is redefining the approach to workers' compensation cases, including workplace injuries, occupational diseases, and catastrophic injuries. By offering empathetic and dedicated legal support to injured workers, the firm assists clients in viewing their cases as a stepping stone towards recovery and financial stability. The company ensures that each client receives personalized attention and the highest level of representation, helping them secure the compensation they deserve to rebuild their lives.

Co-founder Steve Franco added, "Diversity of thought, experiences, and backgrounds has played a crucial role in our firm's growth and success. Our diverse team brings unique perspectives that enhance our ability to solve complex problems and achieve outstanding results for our clients. Embracing diversity has not only strengthened our firm but has also enabled us to better serve the diverse community we represent."

For more information about Franco Muñoz Law Firm and its services, visit www.francomunoz.com.

About Franco Muñoz Law Firm

Franco Muñoz is a minority-owned workers' compensation law firm, offering comprehensive services to employees injured at work across Northern California. Founded in 2018 by Steve Franco and René Muñoz, the firm handles a broad spectrum of workers' compensation matters including traumatic brain injuries (TBI), spinal cord injuries, life pension cases, permanent total disability cases, and workers' compensation appeals. The firm boasts an outstanding track record, securing over $150 million in verdicts and settlements for its clients, including numerous seven-figure settlements and 100% permanent disability awards.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are shaping our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.inc.com.

SOURCE Franco Muñoz Law Firm