Oakleaf Appoints Susan Connally as Managing Director of Mortgage Servicing Solutions

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oakleaf Group (Oakleaf) has announced its appointment of Susan Connally as Managing Director of Mortgage Servicing Solutions. Oakleaf is a premier provider of mortgage loan due diligence, data analytics, financial modeling, and advisory services for the mortgage and financial services industries.

In her new role, Ms. Connally is responsible for the development and management of Oakleaf's Mortgage Servicing Solutions, which will include servicing compliance to federal, GSE, and HUD servicing standards, conducting operational reviews, and designing programs to support risk and audit priorities. She will partner with the executive management team to develop new products and support growth as Oakleaf continues to expand its offerings.

"We are pleased to welcome Susan Connally to the Oakleaf executive team. She brings 15 years of experience in mortgage servicing, with a focus on the oversight and monitoring of mortgage servicing risk. Her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our servicing and compliance offerings," Oakleaf's Chief Strategy & Growth Officer Bruce Legan commented.

Prior to joining Oakleaf, Ms. Connally served as Vice President of Servicing Oversight at Clayton Services, LLC. Her experience includes several other roles at Clayton, including Director of Surveillance, Senior Operations Manager, and Risk Analyst. Ms. Connally brings valuable experience in mortgage servicing compliance, operational reviews, loan-level compliance test design, and program development to support risk and audit priorities.

The Oakleaf Group is an advisory firm with expertise in risk analytics and financial modeling for the mortgage and financial services industries. Founded in 2007 by mortgage industry veterans, our clients include banks and non-bank mortgage firms, GSEs, regulators, government agencies, law firms, insurance companies, and asset managers. Oakleaf strives to enhance the financial and regulatory industry with data-driven, model-informed, analytics-enabled and operationally rigorous services and solutions. For more information, visit The Oakleaf Group's website at www.oakleaf.com.

