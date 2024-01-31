Oakleaf Celebrates Second Consecutive Year as a Great Place to Work® Certified Company

News provided by

The Oakleaf Group

31 Jan, 2024, 09:36 ET

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oakleaf Group, a leading provider of consulting and advisory services for the mortgage and structured finance industries, is thrilled to announce its second consecutive Great Place to Work® certification, reinforcing its status as an exceptional workplace. This prestigious distinction is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Oakleaf. This year, 87% of employees said it's a Great Place To Work – 30 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.

Continue Reading

"Receiving the Great Place to Work Certification for the second year in a row is an incredible honor for Oakleaf. It reflects our unwavering commitment to our team and the culture we've built together," said Chris Milner, Founder and CEO of Oakleaf. "This recognition is all about our employees who have created a supportive, inclusive, and dynamic work environment. Their dedication and passion are the driving forces behind our success."

"I am immensely proud to be part of The Oakleaf Group," said Michele Santoro, Chief People Officer at Oakleaf. "Being recognized as a Great Place to Work reflects our commitment to fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes our employees and strives to create a thriving and fulfilling work environment. We are all about investing in our team's professional growth and embracing collaboration and partnership. Our focus doesn't stop at the office - we actively support each team member's personal well-being and individual journey."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that The Oakleaf Group stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at https://oakleaf.com/careers/.

About Oakleaf

The Oakleaf Group is a nationwide consulting and advisory firm for the mortgage and structured finance industries. Founded in 2007 by industry veterans, Oakleaf offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that spans the mortgage lifecycle. Our cross-functional teams are dedicated to supporting our clients in the areas of regulatory compliance, financial modeling, data analytics, and litigation support services. Our combination of subject matter expertise, client-focused approach, and commitment to excellence has made Oakleaf a trusted leader in the industry for 16 years. For more information, visit www.oakleaf.com and follow Oakleaf on LinkedIn.

Media contact: Tara Johnston, [email protected]

SOURCE The Oakleaf Group

Also from this source

Oakleaf Managing Director Susan Connally Receives HousingWire's 2023 Women of Influence Award

The Oakleaf Group, a leading provider of advisory services and solutions for the mortgage and financial services industries, proudly announces that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.