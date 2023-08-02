Oakleaf Managing Director Susan Connally Receives HousingWire's 2023 Women of Influence Award

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oakleaf Group, a leading provider of advisory services and solutions for the mortgage and financial services industries, proudly announces that Susan Connally, Managing Director of Servicing Solutions, has been honored with the 2023 Women of Influence Award by HousingWire.

Celebrating its 13th year, this distinguished award salutes women who have been instrumental in driving the mortgage and housing industry forward. Recognizing individuals across diverse occupations within the housing economy, the award celebrates those making significant contributions to their businesses and the industry as a whole.

"I am honored to have been selected as one of HousingWire's Women of Influence," said Connally. "To be counted among this remarkable group of women who are shaping the future of housing finance is both a humbling and thrilling experience. This recognition reinforces my commitment to innovation and excellence within the field."

Since joining the company in 2021, Connally successfully established a new line of business in mortgage servicing that includes loan-level reviews and specialized advisory services. Her leadership, coupled with an unwavering commitment to client needs, has enabled Oakleaf to craft tailor-made solutions ranging from compliance testing support to annual servicing quality reviews and data reporting requirements. Consistently exceeding expectations, Connally has solidified her reputation as an industry leader and trusted partner.

"Susan's contributions have been remarkable," says Bruce Legan, Oakleaf President. "Her consistent delivery of exceptional work, expertise, and dedication have positioned her as an invaluable asset within our executive team. Susan's relentless commitment to excellence and professionalism drives improved performance for Oakleaf and enhances value for our customers. Watching her expand her line of business and contribute to Oakleaf's success is truly a privilege."

For more on Susan's professional accomplishments and the key role she plays in Oakleaf's success, visit her 2023 HousingWire Women of Influence page.

About Oakleaf
Oakleaf is a mortgage consulting firm specializing in regulatory compliance, loan review, risk analytics, financial modeling, and litigation support services solely for the mortgage and financial services industries. Our seasoned practitioners utilize their vast experience and domain knowledge to provide the insights, perspectives, and tailored solutions necessary to meet our clients' business needs and solve their most complex problems. Our combination of subject matter expertise, client-focused approach, and commitment to excellence has made Oakleaf a trusted leader in the industry for 15 years. For more information, visit www.oakleaf.com and follow Oakleaf on LinkedIn.

