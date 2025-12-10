Oakledge Advisors and FFI Solutions Announce Strategic Alliance to Deliver Integrated Sustainability Strategy and Climate Intelligence for Institutional Investors

Partnership establishes a new model for independent strategic advisory and fiduciary-aligned sustainability intelligence through an open-architecture platform, supporting asset allocators, asset managers, and ecosystem partners in advancing sustainability goals.

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakledge Advisors and FFI Solutions today announced a strategic alliance combining their complementary strengths in sustainability strategy, climate analytics, investment research, and product innovation. The partnership advances a new model of independent advisory by providing institutional investors, asset managers, and ecosystem partners with an integrated solution to design, implement, and evaluate climate-aligned investment approaches.

As regulatory and market pressures intensify, a clear market gap has emerged: investors need partners who can integrate sustainability strategy, analytics, and implementation. Yet the provider market remains fragmented, offering either narrow point solutions or conflicted advisory relationships — rarely both breadth and independence.

Oakledge was launched to address this gap, and the Oakledge–FFI alliance expands that capability by combining Oakledge's institutional advisory expertise with FFI's decade-long track record of providing sustainability intelligence, research, and pragmatic, market-focused advice since its founding in 2013. Together, the partnership offers a comprehensive solution that helps asset allocators, managers, and ecosystem partners translate sustainability objectives into actionable, investable outcomes.

"Institutional investors are telling me that the landscape is becoming too complex to navigate with fragmented tools or narrowly defined service providers," said Max Messervy, Founder and Principal of Oakledge Advisors. "They want independent partners who can integrate sustainability strategy with credible climate intelligence, informed market positioning strategy, investment research, and hands-on implementation support; that is the market gap Oakledge was launched to address. By joining forces with FFI — and their network of subject matter experts — we are strengthening our ability to deliver an open-architecture, fiduciary-aligned platform that helps investors and the ecosystem partners who work alongside them, including NGOs and international financial institutions, operationalize sustainability in a rigorous and investable way. This partnership also advances the new model of independent strategic advisory we founded Oakledge to build."

The offering is intentionally modular. For some clients, the alliance provides an on-call strategic sustainability function — supporting capabilities typically associated with a Chief Sustainability Officer, including strategy development, product engagement, portfolio diagnostics, and cross-functional coordination. For others, Oakledge and FFI will engage on discrete initiatives such as climate-solutions benchmarking, fiduciary and policy analysis, or investor-facing communications.

"We are delighted to partner with Oakledge Advisors," said Chris Ito, CEO of FFI Solutions. "Max and I have developed a strong working relationship built on shared principles: independence, analytical rigor, and practical implementation. Investors tell us they want sustainability intelligence aligned with institutional decision-making — which has always been central to FFI's approach. Oakledge brings complementary strategic expertise, and together we offer clients comprehensive guidance to navigate sustainability challenges with clarity and confidence."

Combined Capabilities Include:

Sustainability and climate strategy development

Climate risk analytics, portfolio diagnostics, and benchmarking

Product and investment-strategy positioning (public and private markets)

Climate solutions opportunity mapping and research

Governance, policy, and fiduciary analysis

Stakeholder engagement, reporting, and communications support

Investment manager and vendor due diligence

Training and capacity-building for investment teams, boards, and committees

Upcoming Oakledge + FFI Webinar:

Oakledge and FFI will be co-hosting a webinar to share more information about their strategic alliance and how they will deliver enhanced offerings to institutional investors and the ecosystem partners who partner with and support them.

The webinar will be held on January 14, 2026 at 11:00 Eastern US (NYC/Boston) time. We welcome all interested parties to join, and the media is welcome. Register for the webinar at this link .

About Oakledge Advisors

Oakledge Advisors is an independent, intentionally unconflicted strategic advisory platform that supports asset owners, asset managers, and ecosystem partners in navigating sustainability and climate-related challenges, with a focus on the systemic issues that shape long-term investment outcomes. Drawing on deep expertise in investment strategy and institutional governance, Oakledge helps clients translate sustainability goals into actionable investment frameworks, product strategies, and engagement approaches that are grounded in fiduciary considerations and practical implementation realities.

Learn more at: www.oakledgeadvisors.com

About FFI Solutions

FFI Solutions is a leading provider of climate data, research, and analytics for institutional investors. For over a decade, FFI has supported clients seeking to understand and manage the financial impacts of the energy transition through proprietary data sets, analytical tools, and thematic research.

Learn more at: www.ffisolutions.com

Media Contact

Oakledge Advisors: [email protected]

FFI Solutions: [email protected]

SOURCE FFI Solutions