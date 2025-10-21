Oakledge Advisors Launches to Help Investors Align Capital With Tomorrow's Economy

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official launch of Oakledge Advisors, a new independent advisory firm founded to help institutional investors, asset managers, and ecosystem partners navigate the challenges and opportunities of aligning long-term capital with the evolving economy and disrupted climate system.

Drawing on more than 15 years of experience in sustainable finance and policy — including as a leader in Mercer's Sustainable Investment practice — Max Messervy created Oakledge to offer strategic, conflict-free advice to institutions committed to aligning fiduciary duty with real-world outcomes.

"Institutions today face structural shifts — from accelerating climate risks and resource stress to demographic shifts and geopolitical complexity," said Messervy. "Oakledge is here to help them navigate those shifts with clarity, courage, and confidence."

Oakledge is structured as a flexible platform — able to deliver bespoke advisory projects, fractional executive roles, joint ventures, and strategic collaborations with aligned firms and organizations. It has already partnered with the Responsible Asset Allocators Initiative (RAAI) to support its flagship research and to effectively engage its ecosystem of the largest pension and sovereign wealth funds globally.

As a core part of its strategy for delivering decision-useful insights to clients, Oakledge is actively collaborating with a growing network of trusted partners — including specialists in climate analytics, design thinking, and institutional systems — to co-develop new frameworks to support net-positive investment mandates, allocator readiness, and forward-looking capital deployment.

Messervy's motivation is rooted in a personal belief: that institutions deserve more than just frameworks and KPIs — they need counsel that blends rigor, integrity, and human understanding. Oakledge aims to offer just that.

"After a year of professional reinvention, I'm proud to be launching a firm that reflects both my values and the urgent needs of our time," said Messervy. "This is a bet on the future — of capital, of collaboration, and of the impact independent advice can have."

To learn more, visit www.oakledgeadvisors.com or reach out to start a conversation.

SOURCE Oakledge Advisors LLC