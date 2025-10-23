Oakley Spirits Unveils Signature Blend Kentucky Straight Bourbon

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakley Spirits is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of Signature Blend Kentucky Straight Bourbon, a bold new expression that follows the astonishing one-day sell-out of its rare Collector's Edition I Twenty Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon. This latest offering builds on that remarkable momentum and reflects the immense enthusiasm from a growing community of bourbon collectors and connoisseurs.

"Oakley Spirits is a brand-new producer with some absolutely jaw-dropping whiskey in its portfolio." — UPROXX

Signature Blend promises to deliver a refined and exceptional tasting experience designed to be savored and shared.

Signature Blend extends Oakley to a broader community who seek a uniquely crafted and presented product. The excitement surrounding this release has been nothing short of extraordinary, and we can't wait for everyone to experience it.

On the nose, Signature Blend presents an inviting bouquet of honeysuckle blossoms, peaches, and lemon zest. The palate opens with delightful notes of orange peel, transitioning to bright vanilla and crème brûlée. The warm finish reveals a gentle hint of oak, leaving a lingering impression of caramelized sugar.

Signature Blend is a limited-edition release and is available now exclusively on Oakley Spirits.

Oakley Spirits is more than a bourbon - dedicated to thoughtful craftsmanship and effortless elegance. Each release illustrates a new chapter for this lifestyle brand and meticulously transforms a simple pour into a moment worth remembering. With every bottle, the Oakley community continues to flourish around shared tables, engaging conversations, and a heartfelt invitation to Raise Your Stakes.

