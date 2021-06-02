Oaklins Capital Alliance completes four deals in four months as M&A heats up

DALLAS, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oaklins Capital Alliance has completed four merger-and-acquisition (M&A) transactions since December. M&A activity is setting all-time highs, in part due to robust GDP growth, excessive monetary stimulus and the reopening of the economy as vaccinations increase and coronavirus infections decline. Some companies are regaining momentum after the negative effects of COVID on 2020 performance. Others, such as technology related businesses, are seeing significant growth in demand for their services.

"We expect M&A activity in the oilfield services space to continue on an upward trajectory as companies become more comfortable placing a value on target companies," said Bryan Livingston, managing partner and CEO of Oaklins Capital Alliance. "It's been a difficult 14 months for businesses in this sector, but it's definitely looking up for many."

"M&A in the human capital management sector was up a robust 55 percent in the first quarter of 2021, compared with the first quarter of 2020," said Brad Buttermore, managing partner over the human capital management practice at Oaklins Capital Alliance. "The sector was also up 37 percent in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

"Technology staffing and services are seeing the most buyer interest as the pandemic reshapes the workforce and the demand for specific skills," Buttermore said. "Staffing, recruiting and technology will come into play whether a company ultimately uses a remote, hybrid or in-person workforce."

Oaklins Capital Alliance was involved in the following M&A transactions:

Oilfield services

Culberson Construction Inc. acquired the assets of Nicholas Consulting Group, a provider of engineering, procurement and construction services to the oil & gas industry in West Texas.

Oaklins Capital Alliance represented Culberson Construction Inc., an oilfield services construction company operating across producing basins in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma. Culberson is a portfolio company of private-equity firm Versa Capital Management. The acquisition expands Culberson's suite of services with the design, engineering and construction of surface facilities and pipeline infrastructure, including an expertise in carbon capture and CO 2 lift-enhanced oil recovery.

Oaklins Capital Alliance also provided professional services to Odessa, Texas-based Master Corp., in connection with its sale to Houston-based oilfield products distributor DistributionNOW. Master Corp. provides engineering, design, drafting, procurement and construction services for the oil, gas and process industries in several southwestern states.

Human capital management

In the human capital management field, Oaklins Capital Alliance represented I.T. Works Recruitment Inc. in its sale to The Planet Group, a fast-growing global staffing brand based in Chicago. I.T. Works is an Atlanta-based national recruitment consultancy that specializes in placing professional talent in permanent and contract positions in niche technology segments throughout North America.

In a fourth deal, Oaklins Capital Alliance represented a strong regional staffing, recruiting and executive search business in a sale to a large private equity group, representing their platform investment in this segment. More details on this transaction are expected to be released soon.

