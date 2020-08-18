Oakmont Advisory Group Launches Cutting-Edge Investment Platform

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime Albuquerque-based financial firm Oakmont Advisory Group is launching a new planning and investment management platform called Smpl Wealth . The low-cost financial planning platform presents clients with an alternative to the traditional model offered by most financial planning firms.

"One of the unique things about Smpl Wealth is the pricing structure. Our fee is based on age, not the total value of assets one has," said David Hicks, investment advisor and founder of Smpl Wealth. "A typical advisor charges a fee tied to the amount of assets being managed. Unfortunately, this model often prevents those with less money from seeking help and charges more for those who have accumulated more. In either scenario, the winner is often the advisor, not the client."

Smpl Wealth supports Oakmont Advisory Group's mission of providing decades-long excellence in financial planning. Smpl Wealth's hybrid approach combines cutting-edge portfolio management technology with all the financial guidance of a trusted fiduciary advisor. The goal is to provide unparalleled financial planning, portfolio management and fiduciary advice without the high price tag.

"The older you get, the more important it is to have a comprehensive financial plan. Smpl Wealth offers fully-transparent, age-based financial planning with a monthly subscription model that supports you wherever you are in life," said Hicks.

Whether you are decades away from retirement or just a few short years away, Smpl Wealth gives you the ability to craft a unique investment portfolio, allowing your money to work for you. Smpl Wealth starts at just $29 per month and is available to anyone in the United States starting in September. Join the waitlist by visiting smplwealth.com .

About Smpl Wealth:

Smpl Wealth is Oakmont Advisory Group's new planning and investment management platform offering clients a simpler way to plan for and coordinate their financial future. Oakmont Advisory Group is a financial planning firm with a rich history of serving clients in New Mexico for over 40 years. Learn more at smplwealth.com .

