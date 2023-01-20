Oakmont Dentist, Dr. Jason Choorapuzha Remains Committed to Excellence Through Continuing Education

OAKMONT, Pa., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connections Dental , a comprehensive family dental practice, has been serving the community since 1979 and is dedicated to providing patients with exceptional and compassionate care. As a part of their commitment, the Connections Dental team recently attended the Smile Source Exchange in Savannah, Ga., and they are excited to bring the knowledge and skills they gained back to their practice.

"By participating in advanced training and educational events, we ensure that we are providing our patients with the absolute best in oral health care," shares Dr. Jason Choorapuzha, owner of Connections Dental. "I am proud of the initiative my team takes by consistently attending these wonderful events."

The Smile Source Exchange is a three-day event exclusively for Smile Source member dentists and their teams where they receive the most up-to-date information and training available. It provides dental professionals with an opportunity to learn about the latest advances in dental technology, products, and services. The Connections Dental team was able to participate in a variety of educational oral healthcare events, including a hygiene symposium, a dental implant presentation, and a Clear Correct presentation. Furthermore, they attended a session on addressing sleep disorders with therapies that are alternatives to the use of CPAP, as well as a session on the fundamentals of digital dentistry to help increase patient satisfaction.

Connections Dental offers a wide range of services, including teeth whitening, laser dentistry, Clear Correct and SureSmile, dental implants , veneers, sleep apnea treatment, and more. The team's commitment to staying up-to-date on the latest developments in oral health care ensures that their patients receive the highest quality care possible.

"Providing innovative and personalized treatment is our hallmark at Connections Dental," shares Dr. Choorapuzha. "The Smile Source Exchange allows us to stay up-to-date on the latest advancements and trends in the field, ensuring not only great oral health but great overall health for our patients."

Connections Dental is a family-owned dental practice serving Oakmont and the surrounding areas. They provide their patients with the most advanced oral health care available. Among the services offered are preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry, as well as orthodontic treatment. For more information, visit dentistinoakmont.com or call (412) 828-6400.

