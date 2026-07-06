OakPath Launches Aggi to Help Older Americans Live on Their Own Terms

CHICAGO, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OakPath, today announced the launch of Aggi, an AI-powered personal coach and 'What's Next Engine' designed specifically to help aging Americans plan for and navigate retirement.

The Retirement Planning Gap

America is aging faster than the systems built to support it. Tens of millions of Americans are making permanent retirement choices without the full information, tools, or guidance they crave - and some aren't making those decisions at all, because they don't feel ready to slow down.

OakPath believes this is a structural failure, not a personal one. Aging Americans deserve infrastructure that keeps up with them, offering accessible guidance for people who are active, ambitious, and nowhere near done.

Enter Aggi: A First-of-its-Kind Fusion of AI Coaching and Human Support for Aging

Aggi is an AI personal coach supported by human concierge that answers questions, helps solve problems, and prompts people to dream about and define the things they want to do next – then helps make it happen.

Personalized Coaching: It starts with a friendly conversation. Aggi gets to know you; what matters to you, what you want more of, and what might be getting in the way.

It starts with a friendly conversation. Aggi gets to know you; what matters to you, what you want more of, and what might be getting in the way. Personalized Resources: Based on what you share, Aggi connects you to foundational tasks and real resources tailored to your goals, covering finances, health, home, and community. Think, a stretching routine to keep your body feeling good, Medicare options explained in plain language, or a financial advisor for something you've been putting off.

Based on what you share, Aggi connects you to foundational tasks and real resources tailored to your goals, covering finances, health, home, and community. Think, a stretching routine to keep your body feeling good, Medicare options explained in plain language, or a financial advisor for something you've been putting off. Finding What's Next: Whatever "next" looks like for you, Aggi does the legwork to help you get there. Any user who doesn't want to – or isn't able to – complete these tasks alone is invited to set up an appointment with an Aggi Concierge: a real human who will help them get it done.

"So much of the retirement industry treats aging as a winding down," said Kyoko Crawford, President and CEO of OakPath. "At Aggi, we see it as the opposite. It's about helping people hold onto what makes them who they are - their passions, their purpose, their sense of self - and carry all of it forward into the next phase, with confidence."

The Best is Yet to Come

OakPath believes that everyone should have agency and choice to decide how they'll live as they get older, and that aging isn't something that just happens to us, it's something we have the power to navigate, joyfully, together.

Aggi puts agency at the center of the aging conversation, which has for too long been led by everyone but the aging population themselves. This process trusts them with the wisdom, experience, and vision to define what their next chapter looks like.

Think your next chapter should always be yours to write? To learn more about Aggi, visit aggi.oakpath.com.

About Aggi by OakPath

Aggi by OakPath is an AI personal coach that helps people define what they want to do next, and helps them make it happen. Through personalized conversation, Aggi connects users to the tasks and resources they need to move forward across finances, health, home, and community. Learn more at aggi.oakpath.com.

About OakPath

OakPath is a new age-tech startup based in Chicago, dedicated to helping Americans ages 55 and older strengthen their financial, health, home, and community foundations so they're set up to achieve whatever it is they want to pursue next in life. Learn more at www.oakpath.com.

SOURCE OakPath