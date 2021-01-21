Oakpointe Communities Reflects On 2020 Milestones

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding in 2001, real estate and community development company Oakpointe Communities has operated on a mission to create value by building better places to live, work and play throughout the Puget Sound community. Today, Oakpointe proudly reflects on the myriad milestones achieved and the change it's igniting across the Puget Sound region.

"Despite the obvious challenges associated with the pandemic, our team made exciting progress over the past year in multiple communities across the Puget Sound region," said Oakpointe CEO Brian Ross. "For us, it's more than just construction and development. Our dedication to placemaking and creating strong, livable communities goes beyond providing new buildings and constructing new roads. Our goal is to improve the overall quality of life in our communities for the people who choose to live and work there."

In 2020, Oakpointe forged ahead with work on two of its most notable projects in southeast King County:

Ten Trails: Located in the historic town of Black Diamond, Washington , the origin of this influential residential, shopping and outdoor community dates back to 2009, when Oakpointe began developing Ten Trails. The community will eventually offer a total of 4,800 residences and more than 1.2 million square feet of commercial office and retail space. Beyond residences and retail, Ten Trails offers a variety of parks and trails for hiking, biking and walking, with more in development.





The most noteworthy milestones for Oakpointe's real estate and development projects in 2020 include:

Official launch of the Covington Connector project:

With a celebratory groundbreaking event taking place on October 13, 2020 , this represented the first step in starting work on the LakePointe community itself. The much-needed new transit route will provide Covington residents with a safe and convenient option for access to Washington state Route 18, effectively alleviating long commutes for a number of residents.





In November, Oakpointe acquired the 214-acre gravel pit in Covington, Washington . Closing the deal on the gravel pit was a necessary early step in the development of the LakePointe project.





In addition to the six builders already offering homes in the Black Diamond community of Ten Trails, Oakpointe added local builders JK Monarch and Oakridge to the list, as well as national builders Toll Brothers and Pulte.





In light of the pandemic-induced search for more space, easy access to outdoor activities and better work-from-home arrangements, home sales for Ten Trails surged in 2020. Since construction began in 2016, Ten Trails has sold more than 550 homes, including more than 325 homes in 2020.





As in previous years, the company invested in the communities in which it serves by supporting organizations like the Black Diamond Community Center, the Black Diamond and Maple Valley Chambers of Commerce and more. It even launched a GoFundMe page for a much-needed furnace for the Black Diamond Museum, while matching funds donated to support the purchase.

Oakpointe is ready to hit the ground running in the new year, with much exciting progress to come. Work will continue on the Covington Connector, and once completed, the construction of LakePointe itself will begin. Traffic improvements are in store for Ten Trails, with road connections to state Route 169 and safety improvements to the Roberts Drive and 169 intersection. Retail openings are also on the horizon after COVID-related delays in 2020. In addition, Black Diamond will welcome the start of construction on a new Fire Department.

For new homeowners, builders, retailers and other vendors who are interested in getting involved, buying a home or leasing space in the development of Ten Trails and/or LakePointe, contact the Oakpointe team here: https://www.oakpointe.com/contact-us/.

About Oakpointe Communities

Oakpointe Communities is one of the Pacific Northwest's premier land and commercial development companies. Together with a team of the areas most respected homebuilding professionals, it has built many of the best places to live in the Puget Sound region. Oakpointe's expertise, combined with innovative home design, allows it to create communities that bring neighbors together. Learn more about Oakpointe Communities by visiting www.oakpointe.com.

