Oaksterdam Hosts Class of 2019 Graduation Celebration and Alumni Reunion

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oaksterdam University ("OU"), America's first cannabis college, announces the Class of 2019 Graduation and Celebration will be held on Saturday, February 1st, 2020. The ceremony is for students that completed classes in 2019, and previous students who haven't yet had the opportunity to walk with their graduating class. Families and friends are welcome to attend the Graduation Ceremony.

The family-friendly Graduation Ceremony will be followed by the official Oaksterdam After Party and Alumni Reunion. The celebration will include live entertainment, a scholarship raffle, a photo booth, music, catered food with vegetarian options, cash bars, and onsite consumption featuring a pre-roll (joint) bar hosted by Barbary Coast Dispensary.

"In our twelve years as a school, this is the first time we are hosting an alumni reunion, making it an evening not to be missed," says OU Chancellor Dale Sky Jones. "This is an opportunity for students past and present to network with graduates and industry leaders, reconnect with their peers, recruit, and build new relationships. I personally can't wait to hear all the success stories from our alumni; how their Oaksterdam experience and cannabis education has benefited their lives and careers. Let's snack, smoke, and be mary (jane, that is)!"

Graduates can invite up to two guests to attend the ceremony with them at no charge. Additional tickets for the ceremony are also available for a nominal fee of $10. Those ages 21 and older, or with a medical ID, are invited to join the after-party and reunion festivities. All attendees will be entered in a drawing to win a scholarship for OU's new Business of Cannabis online course, which launched January 8, 2020.

To learn more about the Graduation Ceremony and Alumni Reunion, and to purchase tickets , please visit the Oaksterdam University website .

When:

Saturday, February 1st, 2020

1 p.m. Doors Open

2 p.m. Graduation Ceremony (open to all ages)

4-7:30 p.m. Oaksterdam After Party (ages 21+ or medical ID)

Where:

The New Parish

1743 San Pablo Ave, Oakland, CA 94612

About Oaksterdam University: Founded in 2007, Oaksterdam University is America's first and most trusted cannabis college, with educational roots beginning in 1995. With over 40,000 alumni worldwide, Oaksterdam has established itself as the world's leading academic institution and policy brain-trust for cannabis. The university's Oakland campus offers hands-on plant experience, and the school is recognized for its expertise, leadership, and trailblazing in the cannabis industry. Oaksterdam provides regulatory training for government and public affairs, exceptional academic learning, and networking opportunities.

CONTACT:

Erik Lomo

Oaksterdam University

510-251-1544

232145@email4pr.com

SOURCE Oaksterdam University

Related Links

https://oaksterdamuniversity.com

