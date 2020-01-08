Oaksterdam University Launches Online Cannabis Business Course

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oaksterdam University ("OU"), America's first cannabis college, is proud to announce an entirely new cannabis business course that students can complete from anywhere in the world.

Launched on January 8, OU's Business of Cannabis online course provides the most comprehensive education available for entering or competing in the cannabis industry. This certificate program is the first of its kind, designed to prepare students as well as help professionals who are transitioning to a cannabis career. The curriculum covers what you need to know as an employee, advocate, or employer starting a new business in any of the 33 states, plus the District of Columbia, that have legalized cannabis use in some form.

The Business of Cannabis online course features seven learning modules developed by cannabis industry leaders. Each module contains resources, presentations, and mastery exercises that reinforce the learning material, requiring around 35 hours to complete the course learning objectives. Subject areas covered by the course include but are not exclusive to:

The historical use of cannabis

Politics and law

Scientific research

Cannabis safety and efficacy

The endocannabinoid system

The therapeutic value of cannabis

Extraction processes

Cannabis products and methods of ingestion

Commercial cultivation requirements and regulations

Economic principles in cannabis markets

Business startup and management

The importance of ongoing advocacy

"The Business of Cannabis course is unlike any curriculum today, curated and revised over thirteen years of person-to-person classroom experience at Oaksterdam," says Chancellor Dale Sky Jones. "The cannabis industry is becoming more crowded and competitive with each year, and so it is vital to set yourself and your team up for success with the best knowledge and information within your reach. We are making this exciting curriculum available online for the very first time, so that anyone, no matter where they live, can be a student."

To learn more about The Business of Cannabis online course, please visit the course homepage , which also can be found via the Oaksterdam University website . OU is accepting student enrollment for the course as of today.

About Oaksterdam University

Founded in 2007, Oaksterdam University is America's first and most trusted cannabis college, with educational roots beginning in 1995. With over 40,000 alumni worldwide, Oaksterdam has established itself as the world's leading academic institution and policy brain-trust for cannabis. The university's Oakland campus offers hands-on plant experience, and the school is recognized for its expertise, leadership, and trailblazing in the cannabis industry. Oaksterdam provides regulatory training for government and public affairs, exceptional academic learning, and networking opportunities.

