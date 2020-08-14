Oakwood® and Country Garden Commercial and Culture Tourism Group Announce Strategic Alliance to Launch Oakwood Beluxs in China

Reflecting the ethos of aspiring entreprenuers and corporate executives, Oakwood Beluxs will be a residential lifestyle choice that serves the emerging needs of aspirational travelers with a global perspective of life, culture and identity. This new generation of travelers, with a desire for a sustainable, smart and personalized sanctuary, have exacting standards for lifestyle preferences influenced by their international exposure to social values, culture and personal ambitions. Without compromising on the quality of residential comfort, Oakwood Beluxs will speak to their sense of style, penchant for aesthetics and environmental consciousness. Strategically located in upscale precincts, Oakwood Beluxs will exude artful sophistication rooted with a sense of culture.

"Being the pioneer of serviced apartments with over 50 years of hospitality expertise, Oakwood is committed to continuous innovation and evolution with a guest-first approach. Since our debut in China twenty years ago, we have identified an opportunity to augment our brand portfolio with a product that serves the emergence of a new guest profile. We are honored to have support from Country Garden Commercial and Culture Tourism Group in co-creating Oakwood Beluxs to provide quality residential spaces for this growing segment of sophisticated travelers that will push the boundaries for hospitality experience; and look forward to announcing our first properties in Southern China in due course," said Dean Schreiber, Chief Executive Officer of Oakwood.

With a diversified business ecosystem that integrates shopping malls, quality co-working office assets, residential developments, and cultural tourism, Country Garden Commercial and Culture Tourism Group has more than 1,000 strategic cooperative brand merchants and various product lines such as Belecity, Beletime and BIG+ Apartment, spanning a broad spectrum of business sectors such as retail, food and beverage, parenting and lifestyle.

"Country Garden Commercial and Culture Tourism Group has a distinctive approach to improving the quality of life and evolution of residential spaces. We have consistently focused on our partnerships with excellent enterprises globally, working with elites and talents who share a common goal. With Oakwood's international acclaim in managing serviced residences and its track record in China, we are confident that Oakwood Beluxs will lead the trend in hospitality services designed for guests with cross-border symbiosis and a global frame of mind," said Country Garden Commercial and Culture Tourism Group's spokesperson.

About Country Garden Commercial and Culture Tourism Group

Formerly established in 2005 as a business management team of Country Garden Holdings, Country Garden Commercial and Culture Tourism Group was integrated and officially incorporated in 2018 to manage Country Garden's commercial and cultural tourism assets. Currently, the company's portfolio spans across 1,156 cities in China, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Australia, India and Thailand with a total commercial volume of over 10.15 million square meters; and has built strategic alliances with over 1,000 brands.

With a strategic vision and an innovative mindset, Country Garden Commercial and Culture Tourism Group has transformed from a traditional commercial operator into a creator of diversified lifestyle concepts, continuously delighting and improving the quality of life globally across all age groups and lifestyles. The Group is committed to becoming a leader in China's commercial and cultural tourism operation, and fulfilling its parent company's ethos of "making the world we live in a better place".

About Oakwood®

Oakwood®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments, is a global leader in hospitality management and development. The company manages a portfolio of award-winning properties that combine the space and comfort of a private residence with the thoughtful services and amenities of a hotel, ideal for both short- and long-term stays. Through this specially crafted Oakwood experience, guests are invited to feel a sense of belonging, familiarity and reassurance whenever they stay at any Oakwood property around the world. For more information, please visit www.Oakwood.com.

