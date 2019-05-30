Oakwood Awarded The First-Ever Global ISAAP Accreditation

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakwood, wholly-owned by Mapletree Investments ("Mapletree"), announced today it is the first-ever corporate housing organization to receive Agent Accreditation globally, as awarded by ISAAP, the wholly owned provider of quality and compliance awards of the Association of Serviced Apartment Providers (ASAP). The certification recognizes Oakwood as an organization with a high emphasis on the provision of safety, security and duty of care to its clients, and confirms the company's status as the premier global provider of furnished and serviced apartment solutions.

Oakwood's global ISAAP Agent Accreditation comes after passing stringent reviews conducted for each of Oakwood's three regional offices: The Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Additionally, the certification took into account the quality of Oakwood's accommodations, customer service, privacy, comfort, and overall value.

"Oakwood is proud to lead the way in becoming the first organization to receive this prestigious certification on a global level," stated Chris Ahearn, chief executive officer, Oakwood. "This accreditation assures current and future Oakwood customers across every global region that they are booking with a company that has been certified following a stringent, independently conducted review. It is a testament to the unrivaled commitment and services provided to every Oakwood guest, and we look forward to continued success in the rapidly growing furnished and serviced apartment marketplace."

"I am delighted that Oakwood are such active supporters of our quality accreditation process, having chosen to participate in every market it serves. This means that Oakwood will be the first organization to embrace agency accreditation on a global level. Our aspiration is to offer the consumer credible choices when it comes to booking serviced accommodation, and having global organizations such as Oakwood supporting and sharing our vision for greater visibility, transparency and safety in our sector is an enormous step forward," said James Foice, chief executive officer, ASAP.

Conducted using the International Serviced Apartment Accreditation Process (ISAAP), ASAP's Quality Accreditation Program is the leading global quality assessment, reporting, recognition, and accreditation system for corporate housing providers. ISAAP has accredited 165 organizations in 19 countries around the world in agency quality accreditation, as well as mystery shopping, operator accreditation, health and safety compliance, training, and consultancy.

About Oakwood®

Oakwood®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments, is the leading global accommodation solutions provider helping businesses and individual travelers be anywhere they need to be. With an extensive and flexible selection of move-in ready furnished and serviced apartments, Oakwood has enabled thousands of companies to expand their reach to more customers and markets. The award-winning company continues investing in its exclusive and growing portfolio of Oakwood-branded properties throughout the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific) offering travelers a broad range of accommodation options from apartments with luxurious style and full amenities to sensible accommodations with modern essentials. For more information, please visit www.Oakwood.com.

About ASAP

ASAP – Association of Serviced Apartment Providers is the not-for-profit trade body representing only Quality Accredited serviced apartment operator and agent companies across 19 different countries. ASAP operator members collectively operate over 100,000 apartments and offer three million beds per year and they, along with the serviced apartment agencies are committed to supporting and growing the sector into one where the majority of all consumers understand the benefits of serviced apartments, and see them as a safe, modern and credible alternative to more conventional types of accommodation. For more information, please visit theasap.org.uk.

About Mapletree

Mapletree is a leading real estate development, investment, capital and property management company headquartered in Singapore. Its strategic focus is to invest in markets and real estate sectors with good growth potential. By combining its key strengths, the Group has established a track record of award-winning projects, and delivers consistent and high returns across real estate asset classes.

Mapletree currently manages four Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and six private equity real estate funds, which hold a diverse portfolio of assets in Asia Pacific, Europe, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US).

As at 31 March 2018, Mapletree owns and manages S$46.3 billion of office, retail, logistics, industrial, residential and lodging properties.The Group's assets are located across 12 economies globally, namely Singapore, Australia, China, Europe, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, the UK, the US and Vietnam. To support its global operations, Mapletree has established an extensive network of offices in these countries.

For more information, please visit http://www.mapletree.com.sg/.

