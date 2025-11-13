Oakwood Homes Expands Attainable Housing Options with 242 Homes in the Banning Lewis Ranch Community of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakwood Homes celebrated the launch of its new Arrival collection at Banning Lewis Ranch on Saturday, November 1, expanding attainable homeownership opportunities in Colorado Springs. Mayor Yemi Mobolade and local elected officials joined community members and Oakwood Homes leaders for the event, which introduced 124 duet-style homes priced from $269,990. The company also previewed its Brio Collection, featuring 118 single family-homes priced from $499,990. Construction for both collections begins later this year.

Ryan Delp (left) and Mayor Yemi Mobolade (right) cut the ribbon together. Event photos linked here: https://tinyurl.com/yhfwxw63 (Credit: Oakwood Homes)

"The launch of the Arrival Collection represents more than just new homes," said Ryan Delp, Colorado division president of Oakwood Homes. "It represents new opportunities for local families and individuals who dream of owning a home and building generational wealth and equity. We're honored to expand the growing, thriving Banning Lewis Ranch community and continue open the doors to a better life for buyers across Colorado Springs."

Each floorplan in the Arrival collection features open-concept layouts with 2-4 bedrooms, 1-3 bathrooms, garage spaces, high quality finishes and energy efficient design elements. The homes are proof that buyers don't have to sacrifice style, space or quality to living affordably in a vibrant master-planned community. Spacious homesites in the Brio collection will include up to five bedrooms and oversized garages. More information on both collections can be found here: https://oakwoodhomesco.com/communities/banning-lewis-ranch/.

This past Saturday, members of the Colorado Springs community gathered to enjoy food trucks, bounce houses and more family fun while celebrating the launch of the Arrival collection. Colorado Springs City Councilman Roland Rainey, Jr. and Colorado District Attorney Michael J. Allen were also present. Attendees heard remarks from Ryan Delp and Colorado Springs Mayor Mobolade on the company's efforts to increase attainable housing options in Colorado Springs and opening doors to homeownership for buyers at any stage of life.

During the event, Mayor Mobolade shared, "Through their Arrival Collection – 124 thoughtfully designed homes priced to more closely align mortgage payments with the average rent in our city – Oakwood Homes is rewriting the story of what's possible. They are making the dream of homeownership real again and creating the foundation for lasting opportunity."

Representatives from Nest Home Lending and the Oakwood Homes Homebuyers Club were also onsite and available to answer questions and share information on discount programs, incentives and more with interested buyers – whether they were a first-time buyer looking to ditch their rent or a family looking to plant roots in the community.

Banning Lewis Ranch is an award-winning community in Colorado Springs with access to high quality schools and rich amenities. Residence have access to a 24-hour fitness center, tennis courts, dog parks, aquatic center, junior Olympic-size pool, neighborhood playgrounds and more. With over 65-acres of parks, trails and recreational areas, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Other Oakwood Homes communities in Colorado include The Retreat, Erie Highlands, Green Valley Ranch, Muegge Farms, Reunion, The Reserve and Thompson River Ranch. Full community details and information on how to purchase your home can be found online by visiting oakwoodhomesco.com/region/colorado/.

About Oakwood Homes

Oakwood Homes is proud to be part of Clayton, a leading single-family homebuilder Opening doors to a better life through attainable homeownership. Oakwood is committed to growth and development across Colorado, Utah and Arizona. Oakwood has delivered more than 30,000 homes to date over its 30 years of history. Oakwood, as well as its founder Pat Hamill, have been recognized as leading community philanthropists. Through Oakwood's BuildStrong Education Foundation, they have committed to education reform and early childhood education. Learn more about the company, Oakwood's leadership team and its history at www.oakwoodhomesco.com.

About Nest Home Lending

Nest Home Lending is a Colorado-based mortgage company committed to helping individuals and families secure the financing they need to make homeownership a reality. By offering personalized mortgage solutions and exceptional customer service, Nest helps clients navigate the homebuying process with confidence. For more information, visit https://www.houseloan.com/nesthomelending/.

Media Contact: Sophie Wells; Linhart PR for Oakwood Homes ([email protected])

