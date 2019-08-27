Oakwood To Launch Two New Oakwood Suites By 2020

Oakwood launched its Oakwood Suites product in December 2016 with the opening of Oakwood Suites La Maison Jakarta in Indonesia. Conceived as a sanctuary for sophisticated travelers, Oakwood Suites offers exclusive residences for jetsetters and senior executives with an emphasis on prime locations within Asia Pacific's most central commercial districts.

"Oakwood Suites offers residential comfort for well-heeled global citizens who desire unparalleled service delivered in an unobtrusive manner. By expanding into Bangkok and Yokohama, we are greatly increasing Oakwood Suites' footprint and bringing a new type of contemporary luxury to guests and travelers alike in both markets," said Dean Schreiber, interim chief executive officer of Oakwood and managing director of Oakwood Asia Pacific.

Oakwood Suites Bangkok is strategically located along Sukhumvit Soi 24 within the popular Phrom Phong district. Just a four-minute walk to the BTS Skytrain Station, the property is in close proximity to a diverse range of restaurants and malls, as well as Bangkok's Central Business District. Offering 232 well-appointed studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, Oakwood Suites Bangkok will redefine the jetsetting lifestyle of savvy travelers on short trips and extended stays.

After 12 successful properties in Japan, Oakwood Suites Yokohama marks the brand's expansion into Japan's second-largest city. With a collection of 175 elegant apartments occupying levels 46 to 51 of The Tower Kitanaka, the largest and tallest residential building in Yokohama, guests will find Oakwood Suites Yokohama's locale highly favorable.

"Mapletree is pleased to expand our lodging footprint in Japan. Oakwood Suites Yokohama will be our second Mapletree-owned serviced apartment in Japan, following Oakwood Apartments Azabudai, Tokyo. As part of our business strategy, Mapletree will continue to pursue opportunities to develop and acquire assets, and bring the Oakwood brand to global markets," said Mr Chua Tiow Chye, deputy group chief executive officer of Mapletree.

Oakwood Suites Yokohama will offer the elevated convenience of direct access to the Bashamichi Train Station and a plethora of shops and dining options within its retail and cultural zone. Guests will be able to enjoy a waterfront residential lifestyle, as the tower sits right next to Yokohama Bay in the popular Minato Mirai area and a stone's throw away from Yamashita Park, famed for its waterfront views of the Port of Yokohama. A half-hour train ride from Tokyo, Oakwood Suites Yokohama is set to be a highly anticipated accommodation option upon opening, ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

About Oakwood®

Oakwood®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments, is the leading global accommodation solutions provider helping businesses and individual travelers be anywhere they need to be. With an extensive and flexible selection of move-in ready furnished and serviced apartments, Oakwood has enabled thousands of companies to expand their reach to more customers and markets. The award-winning company continues investing in its exclusive and growing portfolio of Oakwood-branded properties throughout the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific) offering travelers a broad range of accommodation options from apartments with luxurious style and full amenities to sensible accommodations with modern essentials. For more information, please visit www.Oakwood.com.

About Mapletree

Mapletree is a leading real estate development, investment, capital and property management company headquartered in Singapore. Its strategic focus is to invest in markets and real estate sectors with good growth potential. By combining its key strengths, the Group has established a track record of award-winning projects, and delivers consistent and high returns across real estate asset classes.

Mapletree currently manages four Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and six private equity real estate funds, which hold a diverse portfolio of assets in Asia Pacific, Europe, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US).

As at 31 March 2019, Mapletree owns and manages S$55.7 billion of office, retail, logistics, industrial, residential and lodging properties.

The Group's assets are located across 12 markets globally, namely Singapore, Australia, China, Europe, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, the UK, the US and Vietnam. To support its global operations, Mapletree has established an extensive network of offices in these countries.

For more information, please visit www.mapletree.com.sg.

