Oakwood To Open Two Properties Within The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Zone

Scheduled to open in December 2020, Oakwood Suites Chongli is a private retreat nestled in the State Villas with unobstructed views of rolling greens and scenic mountains. Enveloping the estate, guests will find serenity amidst sleek modernity and can select from 118 luxe studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Facilities at Oakwood Suites Chongli include a restaurant with a private dining room, a tea lounge, a lobby bar, a fitness centre, a swimming pool, as well as retail options such as a ski shop and a sundry shop.

Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Chongli will open in August 2021 in the Taizicheng Village – the resort's heartbeat with premier outlets, retail, restaurants, bars, and co-working spaces. Offering 173 hotel rooms and one-bedroom apartments, guests at Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Chongli will also have access to a dining area, fitness centre as well as meeting rooms.

"In addition to hosting the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Zhangjiakou City will play an increasingly crucial role in the promotion of local economic, social and environmental developments. With Oakwood's international success in managing world-class residential spaces, we are confident that Oakwood Suites Chongli and Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Chongli will raise the profile of Taizicheng Resort's hospitality excellence," said Kee Whye Yeo, co-president of Sinobo Land.

"Oakwood is privileged to be the selected serviced apartment brand in Sinobo's Taizicheng master plan – Taizicheng Resort," shared Dean Schreiber, interim chief executive officer of Oakwood and managing director of Oakwood Asia Pacific. "My team and I are confident that Oakwood will contribute to Sinobo's plan to promote year-round tourism in the world-class destination of the Chongli District."

Situated within the Chongli district – a popular skiing destination, the 2022 Winter Olympics Zhangjiakou Zone will play host to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics events such as snowboarding, skiing, ski jumping, Nordic combined and biathlon. Travellers can easily access Zhangjiakou from Beijing in less than an hour when the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway is completed at the end of this year. The Taizicheng Resort will also comprise an international convention centre, the Taizicheng Village which offers retail, dining and accommodation options, as well as the State Villas which features a collection of luxury accommodations for distinguished travellers.

