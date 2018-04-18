Oakwood Worldwide Enhances Online Customer Experience with a Major Digital Transformation

As a response to its customers' feedback and to address the changing requirements of the market, Oakwood built a dynamic, more user-friendly digital platform. The company consolidated its three websites (oakwood.com, oakwoodworldwide.com and execustay.com) into one new, simplified portal that streamlines the business process, while allowing user's direct access to Oakwood's vast and growing furnished and serviced apartment inventory.

Key elements of the new website include:

A full redesign, offering improved navigation, content and features

Real-time pricing and inventory, enabling all inventory to be available for online booking

A new property profile application, with simple search and filtering

New measuring and reporting capabilities, allowing for responsive changes

"It's an exciting time as we reinvent the way Oakwood does business online," said Chris Ahearn, Chief Executive Officer, Oakwood Worldwide. "These new changes are customer-driven, and they deliver a more streamlined user experience. The website launch is just one of the stages in a digital roadmap to harness technology and generate both value and growth."

The Oakwood "digital roadmap" is a strategic blueprint that leverages technology to improve the company's online enterprise capabilities that begins with the transformation of the website and will continue with the launch of a next generation accommodations management solution platform along with a proprietary mobile app. These industry transforming, state of the art platforms are expected to launch throughout the coming year.

About Oakwood Worldwide®

Oakwood Worldwide®, wholly owned by Mapletree Investments, is the leading provider of furnished and serviced apartments through its well-known brands, Oakwood®, ExecuStay® and Insurance Housing Solutions™. With a presence in all 50 United States and more than 95 countries, the award-winning company provides move-in-ready furnished accommodations to meet the needs of global organizations, individual business travelers, insurance clients and leisure travelers alike. Oakwood Worldwide was founded in and continues to base its corporate headquarters in Los Angeles and operates regional headquarters in London, Phoenix and Singapore. For more information, please visit Oakwood.com.

