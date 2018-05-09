Oakwood Worldwide Names Mandeep Singh as Chief Operating Officer

"Singh's background and track record makes him an exciting addition to our leadership team," said Chris Ahearn, Chief Executive Officer, Oakwood Worldwide. "We believe Mandeep has the ability and experience to move Oakwood forward as the market dynamics change and customer needs are evolving. He will also be driving efficiency that we'll need as Oakwood expands our branded and managed portfolio through business development efforts. We have confidence in Mandeep as a valuable member of our senior team."

In his new role, Singh will be focused on ensuring that Oakwood has the right operational structure, process, and reporting procedures to meet customer expectations while achieving the company's business objectives. He will report directly to Chris Ahearn and have responsibility for the Americas Operations, Home Services and Oakwood's industry-leading 24/7 customer service center.

Before joining Oakwood, Singh led a variety of teams across a range of hospitality businesses including Woodspring Hotels, MasterCorp, Extended Stay Hotels, and Comfort Inn-Choice Hotels. His expertise in management, strategic planning and execution, along with revenue optimization, has helped Singh drive real change within this ever-evolving industry.

About Oakwood Worldwide®

Oakwood Worldwide®, wholly owned by Mapletree Investments, is the leading provider of furnished and serviced apartments through its well-known brands, Oakwood®, ExecuStay® and Insurance Housing Solutions™. With a presence in all 50 United States and more than 95 countries, the award-winning company provides move-in-ready furnished accommodations to meet the needs of global organizations, individual business travelers, insurance clients and leisure travelers alike. Oakwood Worldwide was founded in and continues to base its corporate headquarters in Los Angeles and operates regional headquarters in London, Phoenix and Singapore. For more information, please visit Oakwood.com.

